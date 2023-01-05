Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country’s volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82. Doctors at the private Hygeia Hospital in...
cbs17
Dish from Harry, one of their own, could fuel royal change
LONDON (AP) — In public, they present a united front — always. But Prince Harry has a very different story to tell about the British royals and the way they operate. Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, could accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Comments / 0