Garden City Grabs Sweep over Great Bend in WAC Opener
Great Bend, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – What a night for an opener in Great Bend for Garden City. It had been nearly 20 days since both the Lady Buffs and Buffaloes had played a game and they came into a loud hostile environment to pull out two wins to start 2023.
Demons complete 1st sweep of season at Trinity
WICHITA–Dodge City’s boys used a 25-2 run in the second half to rout Trinity 69-41, and the Lady Demons’ offense sparked to life behind Becca Unruh’s season-high 23 points in a 50-23 win Saturday in Wichita. In the boys game, Taylor once again took control for...
Scott City girls, Cozad boys take J.R. Durham Invitational titles
Norton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Several schools from three states made their way to Norton on Saturday for the annual J.R. Durham Invitational Tournament. It was their first tournament back from the holiday break. Scott City would win their second girls tournament of the year, while Cozad would take the tournament title on the boys side.
Conqs sweep Colby
DODGE CITY–Dodge City’s men used a strong offensive start and 26 points from Jason Edwards for a 92-78 win over Colby, while Jada Burton tallied a triple-double to lead the Conq women in an 87-60 rout over the Trojans in a doubleheader Saturday at the Student Activities Center.
Bandits earn 1st win in club history over Colorado
DODGE CITY–Kansas notched the organization’s first win Saturday, scoring nine straight goals en route to a 9-4 thumping of Colorado at United Wireless Arena. The Inferno got on the board in the first quarter with back-to-back goals from Francisco Rivas. The second goal, which came with 2:58 left in the frame, would be their last goal scored until the final two minutes of the match.
Holcomb sweeps Ulysses
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Holcomb would sweep the Ulysses Tigers at home on Friday night. The Lady Longhorns win 59-20 over the Tigers, while the Longhorn boys win 67-48 over the Tigers. Holcomb Girls 59, Ulysses 20. The Lady Longhorns started slow in day two of back to back games and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Rental fee increases for Great Bend Events Center approved
After a few discussions, a couple of meetings later, the Great Bend City Council approved a new fee schedule for all of the city’s services, permits and rentals. Heavy discussion was had regarding rental fees for conference rooms and ballrooms at the Great Bend Events Center. The full ballroom, often used for wedding receptions and fundraisers, will increase from $1,000 to $1,500 per event day.
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
Liberal Residents Arrested in Haskell County
On January 1st, 2023, at 12:14 am, Cecilia M. Mendez and Leslie G. Magallanes both of Liberal, KS, were arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 144 near mile marker 1 in Haskell County. Mendez was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, expired registration and driving without a valid license. Magallanes was also charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and no registration.
Great Bend police officer wakes up residents, alerts them to fire
The Great Bend Fire Department is recognizing a Great Bend police officer for waking up and alerting residents to a fire.
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
Crisis center now fully operational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/5)
BOOKED: Melissa Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Brendon Dry on Barton County District Court case for Revoked Bond through Wichita Bonding for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Clayton Martin on Barton County...
