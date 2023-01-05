Read full article on original website
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City Grabs Sweep over Great Bend in WAC Opener
Great Bend, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – What a night for an opener in Great Bend for Garden City. It had been nearly 20 days since both the Lady Buffs and Buffaloes had played a game and they came into a loud hostile environment to pull out two wins to start 2023.
westernkansasnews.com
Demons complete 1st sweep of season at Trinity
WICHITA–Dodge City’s boys used a 25-2 run in the second half to rout Trinity 69-41, and the Lady Demons’ offense sparked to life behind Becca Unruh’s season-high 23 points in a 50-23 win Saturday in Wichita. In the boys game, Taylor once again took control for...
westernkansasnews.com
Conqs sweep Colby
DODGE CITY–Dodge City’s men used a strong offensive start and 26 points from Jason Edwards for a 92-78 win over Colby, while Jada Burton tallied a triple-double to lead the Conq women in an 87-60 rout over the Trojans in a doubleheader Saturday at the Student Activities Center.
westernkansasnews.com
Bandits earn 1st win in club history over Colorado
DODGE CITY–Kansas notched the organization’s first win Saturday, scoring nine straight goals en route to a 9-4 thumping of Colorado at United Wireless Arena. The Inferno got on the board in the first quarter with back-to-back goals from Francisco Rivas. The second goal, which came with 2:58 left in the frame, would be their last goal scored until the final two minutes of the match.
westernkansasnews.com
Morning Roundup Jan. 5th | JUCO Basketball Recap, College Basketball Anarchy, and State of US Soccer
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Listen to the Morning Roundup on 99.9 The Rock with Baylen Hite and Derek Decker from 9 am-10 am. On today’s show Baylen and Derek recap Garden City and Dodge City’s basketball doubleheaders, then recap the first week and a half of conference games in college basketball. In the last segment they address US Soccer’s investigation of former coach Gregg Berhalter’s domestic violence allegations.
westernkansasnews.com
Holcomb sweeps Ulysses
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Holcomb would sweep the Ulysses Tigers at home on Friday night. The Lady Longhorns win 59-20 over the Tigers, while the Longhorn boys win 67-48 over the Tigers. Holcomb Girls 59, Ulysses 20. The Lady Longhorns started slow in day two of back to back games and...
kggfradio.com
Independence Begins Groundwork for New Sports Complex
The city of Independence has been awarded a grant to develop a new Central Park Sports Complex. City commissioners accepted a grant of over $2 million to support Phase 1 development of the proposed multi-use complex on North Park Boulevard. Independence City Finance Director Lacey Lies says that a major...
koamnewsnow.com
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed
Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
kggfradio.com
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
columbusnews-report.com
Brothers convicted in Oswego hospital scam
July Brothers Convicted in Oswego Hospital scam Two brothers were convicted for their roles in a $1.4 billion healthcare fraud conspiracy that involved billing insurers for services supposedly performed at rural hospitals, but actually carried out elsewhere, between 2015 and 2018. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, both of Miami, Florida, were found guilty for their roles in what the…
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg crash damages signal – drivers beware
PITTSBURG, Kans.— A traffic crash today (1/04) at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street damaged a traffic signal. The intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all directions while crews work to restore the signal lights. The City of Pittsburg released a statement...
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler
JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
kscbnews.net
Liberal Residents Arrested in Haskell County
On January 1st, 2023, at 12:14 am, Cecilia M. Mendez and Leslie G. Magallanes both of Liberal, KS, were arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 144 near mile marker 1 in Haskell County. Mendez was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, expired registration and driving without a valid license. Magallanes was also charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and no registration.
kggfradio.com
First Baby of New Year at CRMC
The first baby of the new year has been born at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Waylon Michael Traylor was born on January 2nd to parents Alexis Latta and Gage Traylor. Waylon weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. For having the first baby of the new...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man captured for rape of a minor after barricading himself, refusing officers
CHERRYVALE, Kans. — Law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant for felony rape of a minor and criminal threat to a residence in Kansas that led to the subject barricading himself, refusing to come out. Montogomery County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations arrive at the residence...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men
The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
