Washington State

TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
KTVZ

Executions aren’t new in Iran, but this time they’re different

The Islamic Republic of Iran has long ranked among the world’s top executioners. But with the recent death sentences handed down to protesters, critics say the regime has taken capital punishment to a new level. Last weekend, Iran executed two more protesters charged with killing security personnel, causing an...
KTVZ

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Golden Globes attendees Ukraine will win its war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message during the Golden Globes telecast to thank his allies in the “free world.”. Sean Penn introduced the Ukrainian comedian-turned-politician with nods to ongoing protests in Iran, during which several citizens have been executed, and the women’s rights movement in Afghanistan. The Oscar winner previously met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and gifted him one of his Academy Awards, asking the president to return it when the war ends.
Reuters

Listing hopefuls on Beijing bourse slash floor IPO prices

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of listing applicants on the Beijing Stock Exchange are slashing the floor prices of their planned initial public offerings (IPOs), as the pandemic-hit companies seek to lure investors in a sluggish corner of China's reviving stock markets.
KTVZ

Egg prices ‘expected to soar’ in Japan after record cull of 10 million birds

Japan has culled just under 10 million birds as it confronts a massive outbreak of avian flu, which is threatening to put further strain on poultry supply and increase the price of eggs. In a statement Tuesday, the agriculture ministry said 9.98 million animals had been killed this season, surpassing...
KTVZ

Why is Russia so keen to capture the town of Soledar?

Fighting is still raging in Soledar, a salt mine town in eastern Ukraine, despite Russian claims that it has gained control of the region. Should Russian troops indeed capture the town, it would mark Moscow’s first gain in the Donbas for months — potentially offering President Vladimir Putin some welcome news after a string of defeats on the battlefield since last summer.
AFP

Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women

Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement. 

