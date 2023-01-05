Private company plans to turn Moses Lake into a hydrogen gas production hub with pipelines spanning into East Wenatchee, Quincy

It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO