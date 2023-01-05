ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Private company plans to turn Moses Lake into a hydrogen gas production hub with pipelines spanning into East Wenatchee, Quincy

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 3 days ago
FOX 11 and 41

Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties

Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Walla Walla

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Walla Walla, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WALLA WALLA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Wenatchee

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Wenatchee, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark

Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
The Center Square

Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County

WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Roundabout project at SR 28/White Trail Road near Quincy set to start in April

QUINCY — Construction of a roundabout on state Route 28 west of Quincy is scheduled to begin in April. The one-lane roundabout is being added at the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road, about four miles west of Quincy, according to WSDOT. Lane shifts and flagger-controlled traffic, with delays, are required during construction, along with intermittent full closures of the intersection. The project is scheduled to start Monday, April 3.
QUINCY, WA
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
107.3 KFFM

We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima

It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

House fire kills one near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Staffing shortage and illness fills up Kadlec’s capacity

RICHLAND, Wash. – Kadlec Regional Medical center is reporting beds are filling up once again. RSV, Covid, and the Flu, The tripledemic along with staffing shortages affected the hospital hard. Kadlec’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Pieper says the hospital is at full capacity. Dr. Pieper says the...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Propane truck rolls causing road closures in Grant County

GRANT CO., Wash.- According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Adams Road North is closed between Road 6-NW and Road 8-NW near the area of George due to a propane truck that has rolled. They say the truck has a small leak that firefighters are managing. At this time they say there isn’t a risk to the public and the closure is expected to last until 3 p.m.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

