Private company plans to turn Moses Lake into a hydrogen gas production hub with pipelines spanning into East Wenatchee, Quincy

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
ifiberone.com
2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties
Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Walla Walla
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Walla Walla, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Wenatchee
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Wenatchee, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kpq.com
Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark
Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel
(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
ifiberone.com
Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County
WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
ifiberone.com
Roundabout project at SR 28/White Trail Road near Quincy set to start in April
QUINCY — Construction of a roundabout on state Route 28 west of Quincy is scheduled to begin in April. The one-lane roundabout is being added at the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road, about four miles west of Quincy, according to WSDOT. Lane shifts and flagger-controlled traffic, with delays, are required during construction, along with intermittent full closures of the intersection. The project is scheduled to start Monday, April 3.
Richland will demolish problem motel it bought for $1.2M. What could take its place?
Criminal activity has been increasing at the motel over the years.
ifiberone.com
BNSF train that had traversed through Ritzville derails in Kennewick, several cars overturn
KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023. The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20...
Yakima hospital at capacity, ER full of patients with nowhere else to go
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is at capacity and they’re using the emergency department for the extra patients, but on Thursday, 19 out of their 24 ER beds were occupied by people waiting for a room to open up. “Almost every bed has somebody who doesn’t belong in an ER, so the only way you can take new patients...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
ifiberone.com
House fire kills one near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
FOX 11 and 41
Staffing shortage and illness fills up Kadlec’s capacity
RICHLAND, Wash. – Kadlec Regional Medical center is reporting beds are filling up once again. RSV, Covid, and the Flu, The tripledemic along with staffing shortages affected the hospital hard. Kadlec’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Pieper says the hospital is at full capacity. Dr. Pieper says the...
FOX 11 and 41
Propane truck rolls causing road closures in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash.- According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Adams Road North is closed between Road 6-NW and Road 8-NW near the area of George due to a propane truck that has rolled. They say the truck has a small leak that firefighters are managing. At this time they say there isn’t a risk to the public and the closure is expected to last until 3 p.m.
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unbuckled driver perishes in unsafe passing incident in Adams County
WASHTUCNA - A Kennewick man is dead after rolling his SUV on SR 26 just east of Washtucna in Adams County on Saturday. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., troopers say 57-year-old Richard Chandler was going eastward on SR 26 when he attempted to pass a vehicle and swerved to avoid an oncoming motorist.
Comments / 0