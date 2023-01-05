Read full article on original website
Related
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Coming to Idaho, Not Boise
One of America's most formidable Conservatives is coming to Idaho, but will not be in the state's most populous area. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will speak on Feb. 11 at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. Her appearance and speech are part of a fundraiser supporting the Kootenai County Republican Party. The...
ABC 4
Rep. Karen Kwan Seeks to Fill Vacant Senate Seat Left By Sen. Karen Mayne
Rep. Karen Kwan Seeks to Fill Vacant Senate Seat Left By Sen. Karen Mayne. Rep. Karen Kwan Seeks to Fill Vacant Senate Seat …. Rep. Karen Kwan Seeks to Fill Vacant Senate Seat Left By Sen. Karen Mayne. Jan. 5, 2023 Full Weather Forecast. The full weather forecast for Jan....
ABC 4
Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort community after alleged murder-suicide
An emotional support golden retriever and his owner, Daniel Sievert of California, are traveling to Enoch City to comfort those suffering from the Haight family's alleged murder-suicide as part of their nine-states trip to comfort those in need. Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort …. An...
ABC 4
Pair of friends treats Ogden area with Latin American sweets
More than 800 businesses are partners with the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce. Today, a new candy store, with the goal of building bridges between cultures, joined the ranks. The store brings authentic Latin American treats to Ogden. Pair of friends treats Ogden area with Latin American …. More than 800...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
How two Washington State University Campus cops broke Idaho murders case open
Bryan Kohberger was first tied to the Idaho murders two weeks after the slayings because of two Washington State University campus cops who located the suspect's white Hyundai Elantra.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
AOL Corp
28-year-old Washington State University grad student arrested in University of Idaho killings
A suspect in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students — crimes that have "shaken our community" — was arrested in Pennsylvania, authorities said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, a resident of Pullman, Washington, was apprehended in Albrightsville in northeastern Pennsylvania, about 2,500 miles from the Idaho campus, officials said.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares House Republicans' First Priority
House Republicans revealed what their first bill will be after a tumultuous speaker vote.
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Eight family members, including five children, were found shot to death inside a rural Utah home on Wednesday while authorities said the community is safe and that no suspects were at large.
iheart.com
Fate Of GoFundMe Scammer Who Claimed To Be Helping Homeless Veteran Decided
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty in relation to a GoFundMe scam in which she falsely claimed to be raising money to help a homeless veteran has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Associated Press reports. Katelyn McClure, 32, a former transportation department employee, was absent from...
Emergency order for remote proceedings to be rescinded April 1
Idaho remote court proceedings under the COVID-19 emergency order will continue until April. The post Emergency order for remote proceedings to be rescinded April 1 appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022
For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions will be unsealed once he’s in Idaho, authorities said, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media.The gag order...
Comments / 0