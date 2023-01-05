ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfft.com

Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Tech takes down Concordia for fifth-straight victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cardinals of Concordia University in the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon. Tech came out on top, winning with a 77-71 final score. Tech moves to 15-2 on the season while holding an 8-1 record in conference play.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Cougars bounce back and earn first win of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Lady Cougars bounced back after their loss against MVNU to take down the Marian Knights Saturday afternoon with a 65-54 final. This is the Cougars fifth Crossroads League win of the season thus far. Transitional play along with stellar 3-point percentage range propelled...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Warriors cruise past Cardinals 60-34

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech women's basketball team played host to the Concordia University Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors took the win with a 60-34 final score. Tech improves their record to 14-3 for the season and 8-1 in WHAC contests.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW Men's Volleyball opens 2023 with win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6). Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 clip. He added six blocks, five digs and three aces. In his grudge match against his former team, Noah Melendez had seven digs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets start the year 0-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW takes tough road loss to Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WFFT) - Three Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball student-athletes scored in double-figures in Friday night's (Jan. 6) 74-56 loss at Horizon League-leading Cleveland State. Sylare Starks (12), Abbigail Stephens (11) and Ryin Ott (10) all reached double-figures for Purdue Fort Wayne. Starks was 4-of-9 from the 3-point line.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Canterbury's Hanks signs with IUPUC for baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Canterbury senior Weston Hanks signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Indiana University-Purdue University Columubus (IUPUC) on Thursday afternoon. Hanks says he plans on going in as a pitcher, but feels versatile enough to be able to play any position he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

K's drop first match of 2023

WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored the two goals for the K's. The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Toledo...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets set for important January stretch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After winning eight of their final nine games of 2022 and vaulting in to third place in the ECHL's Central Division standings, the Fort Wayne Komets are ready for an important January stretch. The Mastodons will play 11 games this month, all of which come...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Godfrey moves to 2nd on All-Time PFW scoring list as ‘Dons top Green Bay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball earned a 79-69 victory over visiting Green Bay on Thursday (Jan. 5) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Jarred Godfrey moved up to second all-time on the Purdue Fort Wayne scoring list in the victory, surpassing Frank Gaines. Godfrey tallied 14 of his team-high 23 points in the opening stanza to lead the Mastodons. Godfrey's career point total now sits at 1,855. The only name above Godfrey is his former teammate John Konchar. The current Memphis Grizzlies member finished with 2,065 points as a Mastodon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Purdue clinical professor: How to avoid injury when trying a new sport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ellipticals and treadmills are filling up as people work toward their New Year's resolutions, but new athletes can get new injuries. Research shows exercise is beneficial both physically and psychologically. It won’t be beneficial if you injure yourself, though. Clinical professor Scott Lawrance with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Watercolor gallery opens in downtown library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Watercolor Society of Indiana opened an art gallery inside the downtown library Saturday. It will showcase the work of more than 30 local artists, like Decatur resident Jim Brune. Brune started painting while in college at Ball State, where a teacher got him into...
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

Greater Fort Wayne YMCA names Tabitha Ervin as new COO

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WFFT) - The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is announcing that long time YMCA employee Tabitha Ervin is its new Chief Operating Officer. Ervin has been with the YMCA since 2007 when she was the director of the Old Fort and Southeast branches. She went on to direct other branches and was elevated to District Executive Director in 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Cloudy, chilly end to the workweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The clouds remain locked in place as we wrap up the workweek. Temperatures top out in the middle 30s with a mention of a few flurries in the morning. The clouds decrease heading into Friday evening and overnight lows drop into the middle 20s.
FORT WAYNE, IN

