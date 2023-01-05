Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
wfft.com
Indiana Tech takes down Concordia for fifth-straight victory
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cardinals of Concordia University in the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon. Tech came out on top, winning with a 77-71 final score. Tech moves to 15-2 on the season while holding an 8-1 record in conference play.
wfft.com
Cougars bounce back and earn first win of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Lady Cougars bounced back after their loss against MVNU to take down the Marian Knights Saturday afternoon with a 65-54 final. This is the Cougars fifth Crossroads League win of the season thus far. Transitional play along with stellar 3-point percentage range propelled...
wfft.com
Warriors cruise past Cardinals 60-34
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech women's basketball team played host to the Concordia University Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors took the win with a 60-34 final score. Tech improves their record to 14-3 for the season and 8-1 in WHAC contests.
wfft.com
PFW Men's Volleyball opens 2023 with win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6). Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 clip. He added six blocks, five digs and three aces. In his grudge match against his former team, Noah Melendez had seven digs.
wfft.com
Komets start the year 0-2
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
wfft.com
PFW takes tough road loss to Cleveland State
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WFFT) - Three Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball student-athletes scored in double-figures in Friday night's (Jan. 6) 74-56 loss at Horizon League-leading Cleveland State. Sylare Starks (12), Abbigail Stephens (11) and Ryin Ott (10) all reached double-figures for Purdue Fort Wayne. Starks was 4-of-9 from the 3-point line.
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Blackhawk earns comeback win, moves to 12-1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After trailing early, the Blackhawk Braves battled back and earned a 58-46 win over the Concordia Cadets. The Braves advance to 12-1 on the season, while the Cadets fall to 6-4.
wfft.com
Canterbury's Hanks signs with IUPUC for baseball
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Canterbury senior Weston Hanks signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Indiana University-Purdue University Columubus (IUPUC) on Thursday afternoon. Hanks says he plans on going in as a pitcher, but feels versatile enough to be able to play any position he...
wfft.com
K's drop first match of 2023
WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored the two goals for the K's. The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Toledo...
wfft.com
Komets set for important January stretch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After winning eight of their final nine games of 2022 and vaulting in to third place in the ECHL's Central Division standings, the Fort Wayne Komets are ready for an important January stretch. The Mastodons will play 11 games this month, all of which come...
wfft.com
Godfrey moves to 2nd on All-Time PFW scoring list as ‘Dons top Green Bay
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball earned a 79-69 victory over visiting Green Bay on Thursday (Jan. 5) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Jarred Godfrey moved up to second all-time on the Purdue Fort Wayne scoring list in the victory, surpassing Frank Gaines. Godfrey tallied 14 of his team-high 23 points in the opening stanza to lead the Mastodons. Godfrey's career point total now sits at 1,855. The only name above Godfrey is his former teammate John Konchar. The current Memphis Grizzlies member finished with 2,065 points as a Mastodon.
wfft.com
Purdue clinical professor: How to avoid injury when trying a new sport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ellipticals and treadmills are filling up as people work toward their New Year's resolutions, but new athletes can get new injuries. Research shows exercise is beneficial both physically and psychologically. It won’t be beneficial if you injure yourself, though. Clinical professor Scott Lawrance with...
wfft.com
DaMarcus Beasley reflects on being named to National Soccer Hall of Fame
Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley was named to the 2023 Class of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, and earlier this week, Sports Director Justin Prince caught up with Beasley on what it means to earn that honor. Tags. Lockerroom. DaMarcus Beasley reflects on being named to National Soccer Hall...
wfft.com
Watercolor gallery opens in downtown library
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Watercolor Society of Indiana opened an art gallery inside the downtown library Saturday. It will showcase the work of more than 30 local artists, like Decatur resident Jim Brune. Brune started painting while in college at Ball State, where a teacher got him into...
Parade planned to honor historic Pinole Valley High football season
A parade will celebrate the Pinole Valley High School Football team’s historic championship season on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to Principal Kibby Kleiman. The parade will start at the Pinole Valley Park and will proceed to the Pinole Valley High School football field....
wfft.com
Greater Fort Wayne YMCA names Tabitha Ervin as new COO
FORT WAYNE, Ind (WFFT) - The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is announcing that long time YMCA employee Tabitha Ervin is its new Chief Operating Officer. Ervin has been with the YMCA since 2007 when she was the director of the Old Fort and Southeast branches. She went on to direct other branches and was elevated to District Executive Director in 2021.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 429 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,082 cases and 1,234 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Cloudy, chilly end to the workweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The clouds remain locked in place as we wrap up the workweek. Temperatures top out in the middle 30s with a mention of a few flurries in the morning. The clouds decrease heading into Friday evening and overnight lows drop into the middle 20s.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Players' Association still don't have a deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The clock is ticking for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the Players’ Association to reach a deal. Philharmonic management said in a statement today if a deal is not reached by 11 p.m. on Jan. 10, they will have to cancel their concert on Jan. 28.
