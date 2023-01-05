Read full article on original website
Related
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear: Drafting James Wiseman wasn't just his decision
The Golden State Warriors are nearing the three-year mark of their James Wiseman project, and it's not going well. The 2020 second-overall pick is yet to earn a regular place in the rotation, let alone the starting lineup, and was relegated to the G League for a period earlier this season.
Michael Jordan Said He Had Problems In His Relationship With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Because Of His Endorsement Deals
Michael Jordan once explained how having lucrative endorsement deals created problems for his relationship with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
“If you're talkin' bout prime T-mac, hell yeah” - Tracy McGrady on whether he’d trade being in the Hall of Fame for a championship ring
Tracy McGrady speaks on whether he’d give up the hall of fame for a championship ring.
“Warriors are in the West now Champ” -Draymond Green claps back at Ja Morant for saying Memphis Grizzlies have the upper hand in Western Conference
Draymond Green adds to Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors' newfound rivalry by calling out Ja Morant for his comments on Western Conference recently.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen And Dennis Rodman Thought Chicago Bulls Would Have Had A 50-0 Record In 1999
The Chicago Bulls of the 90s dominated the NBA however they wanted. During that decade, they won six championships in eight years, shared between two three-peats. Some say they could have done so much more if certain situations never took place, but the Bulls took the most advantage of their good times.
"I'm not playing that much” - Luka Doncic confesses he doesn’t plan on playing long enough to chase LeBron James’ records
Luka Doncic recently spoke out on whether he'll stick around to chase LeBron James' records.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Joe Lacob Refuses To Guarantee Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Will Retire With Warriors
Joe Lacob opened up the possibility that the Warriors Big 3 will not retire with the team.
"We’re just standing here waiting for LeBron" - How LeBron James' popularity ruined Buddy Hield's media experience in the 2018 All-Star Weekend
LeBron James' superb play and the narratives he's crafted helped propel the NBA to what it is today.
LeBron James Clarifies Plans to Play With Son Bronny in NBA
He made an interesting addendum to his longstanding hope to play with his eldest son in the NBA.
When Kobe Bryant blew up Twitter after sharing his thoughts on the GOAT debate
Kobe Bryant sent out a tweet after LeBron James made his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Comments / 0