Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"

LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
