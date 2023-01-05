Over 13,000 people affected by power outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 13,000 people are being affected by power outages across the Portland metro area Wednesday night.

Portland General Electric is reporting that as of 9:15 p.m., a total of 7,214 customers are affected by the outages and Clark County Public Utilities is reporting 4,432 customers are affected by outages.

Additionally, Pacific Power says 1,524 of its customers are affected by the outages.

The cause for the outages hasn’t been announced and there is no current timetable for when power will be restored.

