Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
nwahomepage.com
Baylor S Alfahiym Wolcott loved Arkansas visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Baylor safety Alfahiym Walcott was excited about his official visit to Arkansas. Walcott, 6-2, 220, is closing in on a decision. He said to expect that soon as he wraps up his Arkansas and final visit today. “I plan on making my decision early, Tuesday or...
nwahomepage.com
Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou
LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
nwahomepage.com
Xavier Weaver impressed with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — University of South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver has seen his recruiting takeoff since entering the transfer portal. Weaver, 6-1, 180, has one season remaining and spent Thursday and Friday visiting Arkansas. Weaver talked about how the official visit went for him. “I experienced the campus yesterday...
Could Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Be A Candidate At Texas?
Dennis Gates has been one of the brightest young stars at Missouri in 2022-23.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Hogs Added a 2nd Transfer Cornerback with a Cryptic Nickname. Here’s the Impact.
The Arkansas football team added to its transfer portal haul Friday afternoon when Lorando Johnson from Baylor announced his commitment. Somewhat cryptically nicknamed “Snaxx,” Johnson is a 6-foot, 193-pound cornerback from Lancaster, Texas, who has two years of eligibility remaining. He made his decision not long after taking an official visit to check out the Razorbacks.
Columbia Missourian
Takeaways from Missouri's loss to Arkansas
After being ranked No. 20 in the latest AP Poll, Missouri men’s basketball dropped its second SEC game of the season, losing 74-68 to talented No. 13 Arkansas, which fought back from a big first-half deficit to defeat the Tigers. Despite the loss, the Tigers were productive and can...
Columbia Missourian
Smith, Gilbert help Missouri rally past Alabama
Missouri fought through first-quarter struggles to rally for a 66-65 win over Alabama on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Sara-Rose Smith and Katlyn Gilbert led the comeback for the Tigers. Smith notched her fifth double-double of the season and scored 11 points in the first half to get the offense going after a sluggish start. Gilbert closed the game out with eight points in the second half.
KARK
Hogs land key PWO linebacker target Donovan Whitten
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Arkadelphia linebacker Donovan Whitten as a preferred walk-on recruit. Whitten, 6-3, 220, last visited Arkansas on Dec. 13. He also attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. The Razorbacks offered him on Nov. 13. Whitten talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. He was offered by Barry Odom and Michael Scherer originally, but when the pair left for UNLV then Travis Williams took over his recruiting.
nwahomepage.com
Jake Roberts enjoys Arkansas, two visits remaining
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has made it clear the Hogs want to add a tight end from the transfer portal and a key target is former North Texas standout Jake Roberts. Roberts, 6-5, 250, is one of four recruits who took official visits to Fayetteville that ended on Thursday. Following the visit, Roberts talked about how the visit went for him.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive topped by Louisville
The Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams both lost to Louisville on Friday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The MU men's team lost 175-125, and the women's team lost 207-93. The MU men's team lost both relays — the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
nwahomepage.com
State Pinball Tournament comes to Northwest Arkansas
Pinball is more than just a throwback game. There’s an active pinball community in the state of Arkansas. Plus, the State Pinball Tournament will be played in our own backyard!. Watch as Tournament Director John Monkus joins us with details along with some of the highest ranked pinballers in...
Columbia Missourian
Five takeaways on Mizzou offensive coordinator Kirby Moore
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fresh off signing his new three-year contract to take over Missouri's offense, new coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore met with local media on Saturday, alongside Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, at Mizzou Arena. Five quick takeaways from Moore's session with reporters ... 1. The choice of Moore...
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
talkbusiness.net
Metova relocates HQ from Tennessee to Ledger in downtown Bentonville
Metova Inc., a Tennessee-based software development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Franklin, Tenn., to Bentonville. The company announced the move Thursday (Jan. 5) while also disclosing that its internal management team has acquired the firm from Lightview Capital, a Summit, N.J.-based private equity firm. Financial terms were not...
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
KHBS
Springdale florist chosen to assist with Sarah Huckabee Sanders's inaugural ball
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale florist was chosen to help do the floral arrangements for Sarah Huckabee Sanders's inaugural ball next week. Glenn Schnetzinger owns Organic Creations in Springdale. He has extensive experience and training in the industry, and has even designed florals for the Oscars in the past.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
Comments / 0