NHL
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
NHL
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Bedard has 'no limit' after dominating World Juniors, teammates say
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard was as consistent off the ice as he was on it, deftly handling questions about one of the greatest performances in World Junior Championship history as he did defenders. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft led all players...
The Hockey Writers
Top 3 Forward Lines/Defence Pairs of the 2023 WJC
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) was an outstanding success with many thrills and heartbreak. It had its fair share of upsets and highlights as well, but like in every tournament, some players pulled away from the pack and started playing on another level in hopes of helping propel their team to a gold medal. This year, entire lines and defensive groups excelled, and here is a look at the three best units at the WJC.
markerzone.com
DYLAN GUENTHER SCORES THE 'GOLDEN GOAL' AS CANADA WINS BACK-TO-BACK WORLD JUNIOR TITLES
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship came to a conclusion on Thursday night as Canada and Czechia met in the Gold Medal Game, meeting for the second time in the tournament, after the hosts lost on Boxing Day. For the first time since 2001, Czechia will be playing for...
NHL
Eichel, Golden Knights hand Penguins 6th straight loss
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from injury, and the Vegas Golden Knights handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their sixth straight loss with a 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Eichel, who missed the previous 11 games because of a lower-body injury,...
NHL
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin looks to stay hot for Capitals at Blue Jackets
Bruins try to extend point streak to 12 games; Kraken can match road win total of last season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Thursday. Ovechkin...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: WSH @ CBJ - 4:43 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Adam Boqvist preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Gavin Bayreuther's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Rangers-Devils, Avalanche-Oilers highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUNX, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Lightning (24-12-1) are...
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
NHL
Morning Skate for January 8
* Rasmus Dahlin tied the game in the third period and helped the Sabres capture an overtime victory en route to matching a franchise record for points in a game by a defenseman. * The Kraken scored early and often against the Senators en route to their third eight-goal outburst...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took care of business on the road again on Thursday, outscoring the Devils 3-1 in the third period to win their second straight game of 2023. Jordan Binnington had a terrific showing in net, making 36 saves (his second-most this season) and earning career win No. 105 - moving him into sole possession of No. 5 on the all-time franchise leaderboard. Binnington also moved to 9-5-1 in road games this year, the second highest road win total in the NHL.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Panthers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Florida on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Sunday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. Game 41: Dallas Stars (23-11-6, 52 points) vs. Florida Panthers (18-18-4, 40 points)
NHL
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
NHL
Penguins wear special helmet decals in honor of Letang's late father
Teammates support defenseman who remains in Montreal with family. The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Kris Letang's late father in a touching way on Thursday. The Penguins wore the initials "CF" on the back of their helmets in memory of the veteran defenseman's father, Claude Fouquet, during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
