BRUINS 2021 FIRST-ROUNDER EJECTED FOR CHECKING TO THE HEAD IN BRONZE MEDAL GAME (VIDEO)
During the first period of Thursday's Bronze Medal Game between Sweden and the United States, Boston Bruins 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking to the head. Lysell went to make a hit on Kenny Connors, but catches the LA Kings prospect...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Caps' Four-Legged Friends
The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2022-23 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned
The dramatic conclusion came five months after the country celebrated its last WJC title following a 3-2 overtime victory in the gold medal game against Finland on Aug. 20. It was the second straight gold medal for Canada and 20th overall. Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick...
NHL
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
DEAL FINALIZED: Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade Of Former 9th-Overall Pick
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics officially announced their trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin looks to stay hot for Capitals at Blue Jackets
Bruins try to extend point streak to 12 games; Kraken can match road win total of last season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Thursday. Ovechkin...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Bedard has 'no limit' after dominating World Juniors, teammates say
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard was as consistent off the ice as he was on it, deftly handling questions about one of the greatest performances in World Junior Championship history as he did defenders. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft led all players...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
FLAMES (18-14-7) VS. ISLANDERS (22-16-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Islanders:. Points - Mathew Barzal (41) Goals - Brock Nelson...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Panthers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Florida on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Sunday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. Game 41: Dallas Stars (23-11-6, 52 points) vs. Florida Panthers (18-18-4, 40 points)
NHL
Aikman, former NFL quarterback, reveals Terry's NHL All-Star selection
Hall of Famer surprises Ducks forward in new video. Troy Terry got a big surprise from the man he was named after. The Anaheim Ducks had Hall of Fame NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman surprise the forward with a special video announcing his 2023 NHL All-Star selection. "How...
NHL
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: WSH @ CBJ - 4:43 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Adam Boqvist preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Gavin Bayreuther's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
NHL
Morning Skate for January 8
* Rasmus Dahlin tied the game in the third period and helped the Sabres capture an overtime victory en route to matching a franchise record for points in a game by a defenseman. * The Kraken scored early and often against the Senators en route to their third eight-goal outburst...
NHL
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
