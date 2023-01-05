ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocaine allegedly found in Kinder surprise eggs in man's body at Melbourne Airport

By Tara Cosoleto For Australian Associated Press
 3 days ago

An Irish national has been charged after allegedly hiding six Kinder Surprises filled with cocaine inside his body.

The 28-year-man was stopped by Border Force officers at Melbourne Airport on December 28 after he arrived on a flight from the Middle East.

He was taken to hospital for a CT scan and later excreted six yellow plastic capsules that allegedly contained about 120 grams of cocaine.

The man was charged with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled substance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIWAm_0k41QJkn00

He appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 30 and was remanded in custody to his next court date in March.

The arrest highlighted what some people would allegedly do evade detection, Australian Federal Police Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Salmon said.

'Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic,' he said.

'There is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs.'

The maximum penalty for importing a marketable quantity of drugs is 25 years in jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101BYa_0k41QJkn00

