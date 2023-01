PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a big day for the Eagles and their fans. Sunday afternoon is the Birds' final regular game against the New York Giants, and Jalen Hurts is expected to start.Hurts is much needed if we are going to clinch the NFC East.Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday that Hurts is "trending in the right direction" to start in Sunday's game against the NY Giants.Teammates are also saying he was taking first-team reps in practice. Those first-team reps are a good indication of who is going to play in Sunday's game.If Hurts is back on the field...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO