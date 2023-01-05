Read full article on original website
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Julia Fox Teases Date With Drake Involved Private Jet, ‘Cuddles,’ and Chanel Bags
Julia Fox is still reminiscing about her time spent with Drake. In a new episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress was asked to describe her best celebrity date. “Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags,” the 32-year-old said. “It was great, yeah.”
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Announces Her ‘Call Me Anne’ Posthumous Memoir: ‘She Was Excited to Share’ It
Sharing his mother’s story. Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has revealed plans to release the late actress’ unpublished memoir following her death at age 53. “I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself,” Homer, 20, wrote in a lengthy […]
5 Theories About J. Cole’s Upcoming Album
J. Cole is in album mode…we hope. The Dreamville commander-in-chief kicked off 2023 by wiping his Instagram, which has led fans to believe that he might be preparing to release the next project in his “Fall Off Era.” Cole first revealed the plans for his “final” run of projects back in November 2019 when he shared a series of album titles under the “Fall Off Era” banner, including The Off-Season, It’s A Boy, and finally The Fall Off.
Natasha Lyonne Stars in New Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Peacock Mystery Series ‘Poker Face’
In case you’ve somehow not noticed it, Rian Johnson is indeed having a moment. More specifically, Johnson-helmed mysteries can’t help but dominate the conversation, including with last month’s Netflix arrival of the Knives Out continuation Glass Onion. And while fans probably shouldn’t expect their tweeted wishes for...
Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn Beckham after fans say his beef recipe looked 'raw'
Brooklyn Beckham uploaded a video of himself making the recipe to his Instagram account on Wednesday.
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93
Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
Nicolas Cage Is the Perfect Dracula in Wild New Trailer for ‘Renfield’
It’s once again a day of jubilant celebration for Nicolas Cage enthusiasts, as the trailer for Universal’s upcoming Renfield has been released. In the upcoming horror-comedy, directed by The Lego Batman Movie’s Chris McKay, Cage stars as none other than “the dark one” and “the lord of death” himself, Dracula. Leading the film is Nicholas Hoult, who plays Dracula’s embattled servant Renfield.
The Weeknd Shares “Is There Someone Else?” Video on ‘Dawn FM’ Anniversary
The Weeknd is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, with the release of a new music video for album cut “Is There Someone Else?”. Directed by Cliqua, the duo that was also behind the video for Dawn FM singles “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” and “Out of Time,” “Is There Someone Else?” is the fifth song from Dawn FM to receive the music video treatment.
Detroit Is Here: Getting To Know The Characters Of ‘BMF’ Season 2
In the 1980s, the city of Detroit was recognised as the murder capital of America, a title it held since the mid-70s and routinely won throughout the next decade. It was a city troubled by a history of racial differences, and led in statistics for poverty per capita, infant mortality, and mass unemployment. Detroit also left behind the heroin epidemic of the ‘70s and was pushed into the latest in crack cocaine.
50 Cent Reveals ‘BMF’ Universe Will Expand With 3 Spinoffs
Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of his latest hit Starz series Black Mafia Family, 50 Cent is already planning to expand the BMF universe. Variety reports Fif teased three BMF spinoffs Thursday night at the show’s Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. “They got...
Director Gerard Johnstone Shares the Behind-the-Scenes Magic That Went Into Creating ‘M3GAN’
Director Gerard Johnstone already has a hit on his hands with his latest movie, M3GAN. Not only did the film’s first trailer already go viral thanks to the creepy lifelike doll’s surprising meme-ready dance moves, but it has already received rave reviews from critics and people can’t seem to stop talking about it.
The ‘Nepo Babies’ of Rap: Jaden Smith, Coi Leray, King Combs, and More
For as long as humans have been engaged in doing anything, the debate about nepotism’s perceived pros and cons has raged on. Some consider it a non-issue, arguing that one’s familial connections don’t always equate to advancement in one’s chosen medium, while others take a hard stance against anything even remotely resembling nepotistic goings-on. When it comes to rap’s nepo babies, as is the case for the group across spaces, the answer isn’t always immediately clear.
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Say They Are Not Fighting Amid Rumored Beef
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest have put any rumors of them beefing to bed. Cohen joined Seacrest on the latter’s On Air radio show on Jan. 5, where they cleared the air about rumors of them disliking one another. “I didn’t know where we stood, Ryan!” Cohen said. “I...
Here’s a Sneak Peek at Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Based on a True Story and Starring David Harbour
Mere months after sharing word that filming on the upcoming Gran Turismo movie had kicked off in Hungary, Sony Pictures Entertainment has given fans a quick look at what to expect from the Neill Blomkamp-helmed production. In the words of star David Harbour, the film promises “badass race car action”...
Chris Evans Confirms His Relationship With Alba Baptista in Flashback Instagram Post
People’s Sexiest Man Alive is apparently off the market. On Friday night, Chris Evans posted a video compilation that seemingly confirmed his relationship with 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. The Instagram story showed the actors pranking one another throughout 2022. The video begins with the Avengers star doing some laundry, before Baptista sneaks up from behind and shouts, “Baby!” A visibly startled Evans immediately jumps back before bursting into laughter.
Jordan Peele on ‘Very Creepily’ Buying Corey Feldman’s Prosthetic ‘Stand By Me’ Ear
Jordan Peele detailed his “new friendship” with Corey Feldman and revealed he purchased the actor’s prosthetic Stand By Me ear during an appearance on Late Night on Thursday. Around the 2:22 mark in the clip up top, Peele was asked about his upcoming The Lost Rider: A...
Some of December’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Drake, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, and More
Wearing a full set of diamond grills on a day-to-day basis isn’t something many of us will get to do in our lifetimes. Chances are we won’t be able to drape 42 diamonds around our neck or have enough disposable income to bid on one of Pharrell’s custom chains we always dreamed of owning. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate these custom pieces being crafted by some of the most renowned jewelers in the world for our favorite celebrities.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Will Easily Break Even: ‘I’m Gonna Have to Do These Other Sequels’
James Cameron will have no trouble keeping busy over the next few years. During the latest episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the Oscar-winning director spoke about the massive success of Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron told the host, the blockbuster film will easily “break even,” meaning the next three installments are pretty much guaranteed.
