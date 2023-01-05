ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Saddiq Bey's buzzer-beater erases clutch 3-pointer from Klay Thompson

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znkky_0k41QELA00

SAN FRANCISCO — What just happened?

Warriors fans filing out of Chase Center Wednesday night were probably wondering that after the lowly Detroit Pistons pulled off an absolute shocker.

Still reveling in the high of what could have been an epic game-tying shot by Klay Thompson with one second left, Warriors fans were stunned and shushed by Saddiq Bey. The Pistons wing hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired to give his squad a 122-119 victory to end the Warriors’ five-game win streak and perfect homestand.

Klay looked like he’d be the hero for the second straight game, just two nights removed from a 54-point effort in a double overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks. After being held to 13 points though the first three quarters, he willed the Warriors back in the final period with his 17 points. None were more intense than this 3-pointer, which was drawn up by coach Steve Kerr after a timeout with four seconds remaining.

Fans were thinking they’d be seeing some more free basketball after his clutch trifecta swished through the net, but it was just an appetizer for Bey’s dagger.

"I thought we fought really hard tonight," Thompson said. "Bey made an incredible shot, so credit to him, but just a hard-fought gutsy effort and I'm really proud of every single man who played."

Bey’s shot was a fitting cause of defeat for the Warriors, who struggled to guard the 3-point line. Ty Jerome was guarding Bey on the inbounds pass and expected one of his teammates to switch, but it didn't happen and the Pistons wing was found daylight for the final shot. For the game, the Pistons went 16-of-36 (44.4 percent) from the line and took advantage of a slow-footed Warriors defense, as the Dubs didn't close out well on several occasions.

"They definitely hit some tough ones," Jerome said. "But I have to go back and watch the film to see if it was our defense."

As Jerome noted, some of them were unlikely. Hamidou Diallo hit a contested 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer in the second quarter (over Jerome) and he entered the game with four threes made all year. Rodney McGruder, who was famously called out by Klay in 2021, hit a 3-pointer after shaking Thompson on a switch in the corner in the second quarter. McGruder entered the game with 10 made 3-pointers on the year. And the buzzer-beater, Jerome called it a shot Bey would make "two out of 10 times."

Sure, Golden State was shorthanded without five available players Wednesday, but ultimately its defense allowed Detroit to go on a series of quick runs that kept the Warriors chasing. The Pistons rank 24th in the NBA with a 110.8 offensive rating (points per 100 possessions).

It also didn't help that Jordan Poole had a gaffe in crunch time, as he dribbled into a turnover with six seconds left and the Warriors down by one. Poole has been turnover-prone lately and also played a central role in the heartbreaking loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 7 after he fumbled an inbounds pass in the final seconds.

The Warriors are confident that Poole, who dropped 24 points, will continue to grow from these tough moments.

"I have no worries about Jordan," Thompson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader

One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company

LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
CHICAGO, IL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy