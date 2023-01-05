STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East Conference says Sunday's game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up. UConn (12-2) does not have the required seven healthy scholarship players to put a team on the court. The Huskies were also expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who is taking time off with an undisclosed illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO