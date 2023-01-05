ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Lucas Braathen set the fastest first-run time in a World Cup slalom Sunday on a course that tricked several top contenders. Braathen took a commanding 0.52 seconds lead over Loïc Meillard of Switzerland, who was third in the giant slalom on Saturday. Linus Strasser of Germany was third with 0.60 to make up in the afternoon run.

