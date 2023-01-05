Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Djokovic shrugs off injury scare, wins Adelaide title
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic showed no signs of an injury that might derail his Australian Open campaign when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 Sunday to win the Adelaide International. Djokovic worried Open organizers when he said after his semifinal in Adelaide...
Citrus County Chronicle
Braathen beats boyhood buddy McGrath to win World Cup slalom
ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Lucas Braathen beat his childhood friend Atle Lie McGrath for the win in a World Cup slalom on Sunday to extend Norway’s dominating run in the discipline. Sporting his trademark painted fingernails – mostly black with one yellow smile emoji – Braathen retained his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Shiffrin vs Vonn: Different strengths but similar approach
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is the perfect technical skier. Lindsey Vonn was the ultimate speed demon. Shiffrin is rarely slowed by physical ailments. Vonn was constantly hurtling herself into the safety nets and breaking bones.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lucas Braathen leads first run of World Cup slalom race
ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Lucas Braathen set the fastest first-run time in a World Cup slalom Sunday on a course that tricked several top contenders. Braathen took a commanding 0.52 seconds lead over Loïc Meillard of Switzerland, who was third in the giant slalom on Saturday. Linus Strasser of Germany was third with 0.60 to make up in the afternoon run.
Citrus County Chronicle
Deschamps extends contract as France coach to next World Cup
PARIS (AP) — After leading France to another World Cup final, coach Didier Deschamps is signing up for another shot at the title, prolonging his contract to July 2026. The French Football Federation announced the contract extension on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bayern Munich back in Qatar amid sponsorship uncertainty
BERLIN (AP) — The Bayern Munich team flew to Qatar on Friday for its winter training camp amid uncertainty over the club’s contentious sponsorship agreement with the Persian Gulf country. State-owned Qatar Airways’ lucrative advertising deal is due to expire at the end of the season and there...
Comments / 0