Los Angeles, CA

onscene.tv

Pursuit Of Stolen City Transportation Truck | Los Angeles

LOCATION: Started in LAPD Northeast, Passing shot: 1st and Pacific (Harbor), Ended Foothill & Apperson. LAPD NE Division initiated a pursuit of a stolen LA Transportation truck. The driver traveled SB on the 110 to San Pedro. CHP took over the pursuit. The driver then traveled NB 110 to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

mynewsla.com

Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
PALMDALE, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Person ejected from vehicle on 405 Fwy, killed by oncoming traffic

One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Report of Newhall gunshot victim confirmed as false report

A gunshot victim was reported in Newhall on Saturday afternoon, although it was later confirmed to be a false report, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a report...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Gasoline prices poised to climb higher after recent sharp declines

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Thursday at $4.529, but the average price is 7.1 cents more than one week ago. The average gasoline price in LA County, however, is 32.1 cents less than one month ago and 15.2 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is $1.965 less than the record $6.494 set Oct. 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

