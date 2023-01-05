AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and Allen Flanigan matched his season high with 18 to lead No. 22 Auburn to a 72-59 victory over No. 13 Arkansas in the Tigers’ first game against a ranked opponent. The Tigers took a double-digit lead into halftime and didn’t come close to becoming another comeback victim of the Razorbacks. Green had five assists while Flanigan pulled down eight rebounds. Johni Broome finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Auburn in his third straight double-double. Anthony Black led Arkansas with 23 points.

