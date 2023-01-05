ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State knocks off Alabama State 61-58

JACKSON, Miss. — Coltie Young had 17 points in Jackson State’s 61-58 victory over Alabama State. Young added 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Jamarcus Jones was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Ken Evans was 4 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points. Isaiah Range led the Hornets in scoring, finishing with 19 points.
Green, No. 22 Auburn beats No. 13 Arkansas , 72-59

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and Allen Flanigan matched his season high with 18 to lead No. 22 Auburn to a 72-59 victory over No. 13 Arkansas in the Tigers’ first game against a ranked opponent. The Tigers took a double-digit lead into halftime and didn’t come close to becoming another comeback victim of the Razorbacks. Green had five assists while Flanigan pulled down eight rebounds. Johni Broome finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Auburn in his third straight double-double. Anthony Black led Arkansas with 23 points.
