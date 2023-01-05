Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Iowa flips OL Parker from Virginia
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football received a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Daijon Parker on Saturday. Parker comes to Iowa City from Saginaw Valley State. He had originally committed to Virginia.
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Iowa
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday night after the Hoosiers blew a 21-point lead and lost to Iowa, 91-89. He was upset with the officiating, and also Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Here's the full video, plus the transcript.
247Sports
Mike Woodson details how Indiana fell apart at Iowa after Race Thompson injury
Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) blew a 21-point lead in its 91-89 loss at Iowa. Mike Woodson’s team saw all sorts of issues when forward Race Thompson exited the game with an apparent knee injury, as Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) star Kris Murray exploded for 21 second-half points to propel his team to victory.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge
Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
No. 15 Indiana intends ‘to step up’ vs. pesky Northwestern
There’s never a good time to be without two key starters who boast over 6,000 minutes of college basketball experience,
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Down Illinois in B1G Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi stalled out Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski at the 5:57 mark of the third period to send the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over the Fighting Illini on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The two teams split the...
wdrb.com
Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
Iowa Lands Another Quarterback From The Transfer Portal
No position on the Iowa Hawkeye football team gets as much attention as the quarterback. The days of seeing Spencer Petras under center are over. The Hawkeyes have added some nice talent at the position and have also seen quarterbacks leave the Iowa program. The talent portal has provided Iowa with another option at the signal caller position.
thedailyhoosier.com
Race Thompson leaves Iowa game with knee injury, will not return
An already shorthanded IU basketball team suffered another serious looking injury on Thursday evening. Sixth-year starting forward Race Thompson left the game at Iowa with 4:27 left in the first half with an apparent serious knee injury. Thompson’s right foot appeared to be planted on the ground when an Iowa...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Q&A with 2024 target Liam McNeeley
Class of 2024 5-star forward Liam McNeeley played in Indiana this week when his Montverde Academy team traveled to LaPorte for an NIBC event. The Daily Hoosier caught up with McNeeley on Thursday evening in LaPorte to get the latest on his recruitment after Montverde rallied to defeat fellow national power Sunrise Christian. McNeeley made four straight late game free throws to help Montverde clinch the win.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football lands Fordham transfer WR Dequece Carter from the portal
Indiana’s wave of transfer portal commitments continued into Saturday as the Hoosiers bolstered their wide receiver room. Fordham transfer wideout Dequece Carter announced on Saturday morning via his social media accounts he will play at Indiana next season. The 6-foot and 196-pound Carter had 56 receptions for 1,166 yards...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football adds Clemson transfer WR E.J. Williams from the portal
Indiana added a significant talent to its wide receiver room on Friday afternoon. Clemson transfer wideout E.J. Williams announced on his social media accounts he is transferring to Indiana. Over three seasons, Williams recorded 40 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns in 888 offensive snaps over 33 games (six...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
Comments / 1