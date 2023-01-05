Read full article on original website
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Avalanche kills the son of Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern ColoradoMalek SherifGreeley, CO
Storm warning: Thornton unleashes full fury on Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14
Thornton’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14 at Denver Dsst: Conservatory Green on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Fort Collins Fossil Ridge takes a toll on Erie 51-41
Fort Collins Fossil Ridge put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Erie in a 51-41 decision in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lafayette Peak to Peak barely beats Englewood Kent Denver 40-31
Lafayette Peak to Peak finally found a way to top Englewood Kent Denver 40-31 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Windsor Charter overpowers Denver Bishop Machebeuf in thorough fashion 47-21
Windsor Charter delivered all the smoke to disorient Denver Bishop Machebeuf and flew away with a 47-21 win in Colorado girls basketball action on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45
Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21
With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23
No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate’s plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge controls the action and Loveland Thompson Valley 65-40
Thornton Riverdale Ridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Loveland Thompson Valley during this 65-40 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite...
Fort Collins Poudre takes victory lap past Henderson Prairie View 60-25
Fort Collins Poudre raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-25 win over Henderson Prairie View in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Mary Julienne Anthony
AUGUST 4, 1941 – JANUARY 3, 2023. Mary J. Anthony (81) of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on January 3, 2023. Mary Anthony was born in 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents of Frank and Laverne Magadance. She was the oldest of 10 siblings. Mary Anthony graduated from Rigis...
Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41
Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Complete command: Denver D’Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21
Denver D’Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35
Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6
The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday’s 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11
Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41
McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Close Encounter: Aurora Grandview nips Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49
Aurora Grandview finally found a way to top Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49 in Colorado girls basketball on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32
Arvada West’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Close Encounter: Parker Lutheran nips Greeley University 46-37
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Parker Lutheran nabbed it to nudge past Greeley University 46-37 for a Colorado boys basketball victory on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Ronald Cruit Hendrickson
NOVEMBER 3, 1938 – DECEMBER 27, 2022. Ronald Cruit Hendrickson, age 84, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.resthavencolorado.com for the Hendrickson family.
