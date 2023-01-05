ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

The Longmont Leader

Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3

Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arvada records thin win against Bailey Platte Canyon 25-23

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Arvada did just enough to beat Bailey Platte Canyon 25-23 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21

With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7.
BRIGHTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lafayette Peak to Peak barely beats Englewood Kent Denver 40-31

Lafayette Peak to Peak finally found a way to top Englewood Kent Denver 40-31 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45

Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Castle Rock Douglas County dominates Grand Junction Central 60-38

Castle Rock Douglas County didn't tinker with Grand Junction Central, scoring a 60-38 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Longmont Leader

Elizabeth overcomes Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon 48-37

Elizabeth stretched out and finally snapped Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon to earn a 48-37 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6

The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday's 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Complete command: Denver D’Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21

Denver D'Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Fort Collins Fossil Ridge takes a toll on Erie 51-41

Fort Collins Fossil Ridge put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Erie in a 51-41 decision in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23

No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate's plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon delivers smashing punch to stump Aurora Smoky Hill 82-22

It was a tough night for Aurora Smoky Hill which was overmatched by Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon in this 82-22 verdict.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32

Arvada West's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35

Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

http://www.longmontleader.com

 http://www.longmontleader.com

