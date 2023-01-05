ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Carjacking suspect in Chicago killed; 2nd suspect, victim critically injured

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CHICAGO — An attempted carjacking in downtown Chicago resulted in a crash that killed one suspect, injured a second suspect and also the victim, police said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victim was sitting inside an Infiniti FX35 around 5:42 p.m. when a man and woman approached and entered the vehicle, WBBM-TV reported.

Officials said that the car continued to move forward as the victim struggled with the alleged carjackers, according to the television station. The vehicle struck a support column under the Loop “L” tracks, WBBM reported.

The impact of the crash trapped all three people inside the Infiniti, WMAQ-TV reported.

One of the alleged carjackers, an 18-year-old man, died at a local hospital, according to WLS-TV.

The other suspected carjacker, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, WMAQ reported. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to a different hospital and also was in critical condition, according to the television station.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

