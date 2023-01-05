Read full article on original website
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian finds its footing in sprinting past Aurora Hinkley 98-11
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Aurora Hinkley from start to finish for a 98-11 victory on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41
McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Sweating it out: Colorado Springs Pine Creek edges Parker Chaparral 47-40
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Colorado Springs Pine Creek passed in a 47-40 victory at Parker Chaparral's expense in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Windsor Charter overpowers Denver Bishop Machebeuf in thorough fashion 47-21
Windsor Charter delivered all the smoke to disorient Denver Bishop Machebeuf and flew away with a 47-21 win in Colorado girls basketball action on January 7.
Storm warning: Thornton unleashes full fury on Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14
Thornton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14 at Denver Dsst: Conservatory Green on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35
Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate's challenge 42-23
No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate's plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Complete command: Denver D'Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21
Denver D'Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview's hopes 63-45
Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Fairplay South Park manhandles Evergreen Clear Creek 63-4
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Fairplay South Park put away Evergreen Clear Creek 63-4 at Evergreen Clear Creek High on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge controls the action and Loveland Thompson Valley 65-40
Thornton Riverdale Ridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Loveland Thompson Valley during this 65-40 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 6.
Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32
Arvada West's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Elizabeth overcomes Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon 48-37
Elizabeth stretched out and finally snapped Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon to earn a 48-37 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Too much punch: Valdosta Lowndes knocks out Denver East 43-27
Valdosta Lowndes stretched out and finally snapped Denver East to earn a 43-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Louisville Monarch denies Arvada Ralston Valley's challenge 48-35
Louisville Monarch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 48-35 win over Arvada Ralston Valley in Colorado girls basketball on January 6.
Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6
The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday's 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11
Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Monument Palmer Ridge slips past Denver Mullen 51-48
Yes, Monument Palmer Ridge looked relaxed while edging Denver Mullen, but no autographs please after its 51-48 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 5.
Too wild to tame: Black Hawk Gilpin County topples Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24
Black Hawk Gilpin County knocked off Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Castle Rock Douglas County dominates Grand Junction Central 60-38
Castle Rock Douglas County didn't tinker with Grand Junction Central, scoring a 60-38 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
