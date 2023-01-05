ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41

McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Windsor Charter overpowers Denver Bishop Machebeuf in thorough fashion 47-21

Windsor Charter delivered all the smoke to disorient Denver Bishop Machebeuf and flew away with a 47-21 win in Colorado girls basketball action on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35

Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23

No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate’s plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Complete command: Denver D’Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21

Denver D’Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45

Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32

Arvada West’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Elizabeth overcomes Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon 48-37

Elizabeth stretched out and finally snapped Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon to earn a 48-37 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Too much punch: Valdosta Lowndes knocks out Denver East 43-27

Valdosta Lowndes stretched out and finally snapped Denver East to earn a 43-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Louisville Monarch denies Arvada Ralston Valley’s challenge 48-35

Louisville Monarch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 48-35 win over Arvada Ralston Valley in Colorado girls basketball on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6

The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday’s 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11

Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Monument Palmer Ridge slips past Denver Mullen 51-48

Yes, Monument Palmer Ridge looked relaxed while edging Denver Mullen, but no autographs please after its 51-48 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Too wild to tame: Black Hawk Gilpin County topples Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24

Black Hawk Gilpin County knocked off Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BLACK HAWK, CO
The Longmont Leader

Castle Rock Douglas County dominates Grand Junction Central 60-38

Castle Rock Douglas County didn’t tinker with Grand Junction Central, scoring a 60-38 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy