Boulder, CO

The Longmont Leader

Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3

Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45

Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lafayette Centaurus escapes close call with Grand Junction Central 43-39

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lafayette Centaurus nipped Grand Junction Central 43-39 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Colorado Academy overwhelms Westminster The Academy 63-10

Denver Colorado Academy delivered all the smoke to disorient Westminster The Academy and flew away with a 63-10 win in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6

The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday's 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21

With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7.
BRIGHTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11

Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Complete command: Denver D’Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21

Denver D'Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35

Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39

Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Louisville Monarch denies Arvada Ralston Valley’s challenge 48-35

Louisville Monarch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 48-35 win over Arvada Ralston Valley in Colorado girls basketball on January 6.
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Longmont Leader

McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41

McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon delivers smashing punch to stump Aurora Smoky Hill 82-22

It was a tough night for Aurora Smoky Hill which was overmatched by Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon in this 82-22 verdict.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

