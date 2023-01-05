Read full article on original website
Highlands Ranch staggers Aurora Grandview with resounding performance 54-26
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Highlands Ranch turned out the lights on Aurora Grandview 54-26 in Colorado girls basketball on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3
Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Storm warning: Thornton unleashes full fury on Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14
Thornton’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14 at Denver Dsst: Conservatory Green on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Lafayette Peak to Peak barely beats Englewood Kent Denver 40-31
Lafayette Peak to Peak finally found a way to top Englewood Kent Denver 40-31 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21
With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45
Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge controls the action and Loveland Thompson Valley 65-40
Thornton Riverdale Ridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Loveland Thompson Valley during this 65-40 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite...
Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11
Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6
The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday’s 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41
Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Fort Collins Fossil Ridge takes a toll on Erie 51-41
Fort Collins Fossil Ridge put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Erie in a 51-41 decision in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Fairplay South Park manhandles Evergreen Clear Creek 63-4
Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Fairplay South Park put away Evergreen Clear Creek 63-4 at Evergreen Clear Creek High on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23
No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate’s plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Castle Rock Douglas County dominates Grand Junction Central 60-38
Castle Rock Douglas County didn’t tinker with Grand Junction Central, scoring a 60-38 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Overland soars over Northglenn 49-13
Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Aurora Overland’s performance in a 49-13 destruction of Northglenn in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world...
Broomfield Holy Family hammers Longmont Silver Creek 54-27
Broomfield Holy Family swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Longmont Silver Creek 54-27 at Broomfield Holy Family on January 5 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see...
McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41
McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35
Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Arvada Faith Christian routs Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical 50-24
Arvada Faith Christian’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical during a 50-24 blowout in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
Aurora Vista PEAK explodes past Thornton Skyview 49-27
Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Aurora Vista PEAK’s performance in a 49-27 destruction of Thornton Skyview in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief...
