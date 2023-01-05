ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch staggers Aurora Grandview with resounding performance 54-26

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Highlands Ranch turned out the lights on Aurora Grandview 54-26 in Colorado girls basketball on January 7.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3

Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lafayette Peak to Peak barely beats Englewood Kent Denver 40-31

Lafayette Peak to Peak finally found a way to top Englewood Kent Denver 40-31 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21

With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7.
BRIGHTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45

Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11

Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6

The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday's 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41

Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Fort Collins Fossil Ridge takes a toll on Erie 51-41

Fort Collins Fossil Ridge put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Erie in a 51-41 decision in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23

No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate's plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Castle Rock Douglas County dominates Grand Junction Central 60-38

Castle Rock Douglas County didn't tinker with Grand Junction Central, scoring a 60-38 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Overland soars over Northglenn 49-13

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Aurora Overland's performance in a 49-13 destruction of Northglenn in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Longmont Leader

McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41

McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35

Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

