Clemson, SC

Clemson’s Henry the sixth Tiger to declare for NFL Draft

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday, becoming the sixth Tiger to do so within the past month.

Henry, who’s been with the program since 2018, had 51 tackles, nine for loss, and three-and-a-half sacks in his final season.

He joins fellow defensive linemen Brian Bresee and Myles Murphy to enter the Draft. Linebacker Trenton Simpson, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, and tight end Davis Allen have also done likewise.

WSPA 7News

Friday’s high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL A.C. Flora 51, Westwood 48 AZ Compass Prep, Ariz. 75, Legacy 64 Baptist Hill 75, Palmetto Scholars Academy 29 Bradwell Institute, Ga. 73, Wade Hampton (H) 67 Chapin 59, Newberry 54 Dorman 67, North Gwinnett, Ga. 50 Dutch Fork 45, Brookland-Cayce 42 Eastside 67, Woodmont 55 Midland Valley 62, Greenwood 41 Northside […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

