Clemson’s Henry the sixth Tiger to declare for NFL Draft

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday, becoming the sixth Tiger to do so within the past month.

Henry, who’s been with the program since 2018, had 51 tackles, nine for loss, and three-and-a-half sacks in his final season.

He joins fellow defensive linemen Brian Bresee and Myles Murphy to enter the Draft. Linebacker Trenton Simpson, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, and tight end Davis Allen have also done likewise.

