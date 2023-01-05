Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSColorado State
Denver considers buying Stay Inn for homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Door Dash Driver 'Eats Food' from Bad Tippers in his Social Media Videos & then Trolls Commenters for Being CheapZack LoveDenver, CO
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering adHeather WillardAurora, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21
With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7.
Fort Collins Poudre takes victory lap past Henderson Prairie View 60-25
Fort Collins Poudre raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-25 win over Henderson Prairie View in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Fairplay South Park manhandles Evergreen Clear Creek 63-4
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Fairplay South Park put away Evergreen Clear Creek 63-4 at Evergreen Clear Creek High on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian finds its footing in sprinting past Aurora Hinkley 98-11
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Aurora Hinkley from start to finish for a 98-11 victory on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Lafayette Centaurus escapes close call with Grand Junction Central 43-39
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lafayette Centaurus nipped Grand Junction Central 43-39 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7.
McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41
McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Highlands Ranch staggers Aurora Grandview with resounding performance 54-26
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Highlands Ranch turned out the lights on Aurora Grandview 54-26 in Colorado girls basketball on January 7.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge controls the action and Loveland Thompson Valley 65-40
Thornton Riverdale Ridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Loveland Thompson Valley during this 65-40 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 6.
Storm warning: Thornton unleashes full fury on Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14
Thornton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14 at Denver Dsst: Conservatory Green on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11
Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Too wild to tame: Black Hawk Gilpin County topples Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24
Black Hawk Gilpin County knocked off Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Too much punch: Valdosta Lowndes knocks out Denver East 43-27
Valdosta Lowndes stretched out and finally snapped Denver East to earn a 43-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Too much punch: Windsor knocks out Aurora Cherokee Trail 64-46
Playing with a winning hand, Windsor trumped Aurora Cherokee Trail 64-46 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41
Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23
No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate's plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Loveland Resurrection Christian survives for narrow win over Westminster Flatirons 66-64
Loveland Resurrection Christian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westminster Flatirons 66-64 on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32
Arvada West's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon delivers smashing punch to stump Aurora Smoky Hill 82-22
It was a tough night for Aurora Smoky Hill which was overmatched by Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon in this 82-22 verdict.
Close Encounter: Aurora Grandview nips Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49
Aurora Grandview finally found a way to top Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49 in Colorado girls basketball on January 5.
Denver Colorado Academy overwhelms Westminster The Academy 63-10
Denver Colorado Academy delivered all the smoke to disorient Westminster The Academy and flew away with a 63-10 win in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
