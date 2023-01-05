ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21

With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BRIGHTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Fort Collins Poudre takes victory lap past Henderson Prairie View 60-25

Fort Collins Poudre raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-25 win over Henderson Prairie View in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lafayette Centaurus escapes close call with Grand Junction Central 43-39

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lafayette Centaurus nipped Grand Junction Central 43-39 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Longmont Leader

McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41

McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch staggers Aurora Grandview with resounding performance 54-26

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Highlands Ranch turned out the lights on Aurora Grandview 54-26 in Colorado girls basketball on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lakewood Bear Creek gives Aspen Park Conifer the business 66-11

Lakewood Bear Creek showed top form to dominate Aspen Park Conifer during a 66-11 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Too wild to tame: Black Hawk Gilpin County topples Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24

Black Hawk Gilpin County knocked off Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BLACK HAWK, CO
The Longmont Leader

Too much punch: Valdosta Lowndes knocks out Denver East 43-27

Valdosta Lowndes stretched out and finally snapped Denver East to earn a 43-27 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Too much punch: Windsor knocks out Aurora Cherokee Trail 64-46

Playing with a winning hand, Windsor trumped Aurora Cherokee Trail 64-46 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
WINDSOR, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41

Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23

No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate’s plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Loveland Resurrection Christian survives for narrow win over Westminster Flatirons 66-64

Loveland Resurrection Christian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westminster Flatirons 66-64 on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arvada West rolls like thunder over Brighton 65-32

Arvada West’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brighton 65-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon delivers smashing punch to stump Aurora Smoky Hill 82-22

It was a tough night for Aurora Smoky Hill which was overmatched by Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon in this 82-22 verdict. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Close Encounter: Aurora Grandview nips Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49

Aurora Grandview finally found a way to top Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49 in Colorado girls basketball on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Colorado Academy overwhelms Westminster The Academy 63-10

Denver Colorado Academy delivered all the smoke to disorient Westminster The Academy and flew away with a 63-10 win in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy