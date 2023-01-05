ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Longmont Leader

Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3

Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21

With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BRIGHTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45

Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Rosemary (Lobmeyer) Jostes

Longtime Stratton, Colorado resident Rosemary (Lobmeyer) Jostes died Saturday, December 31st, 2022, at the Washington County Nursing Home in Akron, Colorado. Rosemary was born October 4th, 1931, to Mary (Gerstberger) and J.H. (John) Lobmeyer in Kinsley, Kansas. She was the third of six children, having two sisters and three brothers. Rosemary attended Saints Peter and Paul Grade School in Kinsley, Kansas. Three of her four years of high school were spent at Sacred Heart Academy with her cousin, Jean Lobmeyer. Her junior year, Rosemary attended Stratton High School because the family had moved from Kinsley, Kansas to Vona, Colorado.
STRATTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41

McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23

No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate’s plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35

Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6

The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday’s 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Mary Julienne Anthony

AUGUST 4, 1941 – JANUARY 3, 2023. Mary J. Anthony (81) of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on January 3, 2023. Mary Anthony was born in 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents of Frank and Laverne Magadance. She was the oldest of 10 siblings. Mary Anthony graduated from Rigis...
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Too wild to tame: Black Hawk Gilpin County topples Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24

Black Hawk Gilpin County knocked off Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BLACK HAWK, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39

Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Close Encounter: Aurora Grandview nips Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49

Aurora Grandview finally found a way to top Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49 in Colorado girls basketball on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Loveland Resurrection Christian survives for narrow win over Westminster Flatirons 66-64

Loveland Resurrection Christian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westminster Flatirons 66-64 on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy