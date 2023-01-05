Longtime Stratton, Colorado resident Rosemary (Lobmeyer) Jostes died Saturday, December 31st, 2022, at the Washington County Nursing Home in Akron, Colorado. Rosemary was born October 4th, 1931, to Mary (Gerstberger) and J.H. (John) Lobmeyer in Kinsley, Kansas. She was the third of six children, having two sisters and three brothers. Rosemary attended Saints Peter and Paul Grade School in Kinsley, Kansas. Three of her four years of high school were spent at Sacred Heart Academy with her cousin, Jean Lobmeyer. Her junior year, Rosemary attended Stratton High School because the family had moved from Kinsley, Kansas to Vona, Colorado.

STRATTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO