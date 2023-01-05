Read full article on original website
Storm warning: Thornton unleashes full fury on Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14
Thornton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14 at Denver Dsst: Conservatory Green on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3
Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Broomfield Jefferson survives close clash with Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21
With little to no wiggle room, Broomfield Jefferson nosed past Brighton Eagle Ridge 30-21 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 7.
Broomfield Legacy severs Boulder Fairview’s hopes 63-45
Broomfield Legacy knocked off Boulder Fairview 63-45 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge controls the action and Loveland Thompson Valley 65-40
Thornton Riverdale Ridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Loveland Thompson Valley during this 65-40 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 6.
Rosemary (Lobmeyer) Jostes
Longtime Stratton, Colorado resident Rosemary (Lobmeyer) Jostes died Saturday, December 31st, 2022, at the Washington County Nursing Home in Akron, Colorado. Rosemary was born October 4th, 1931, to Mary (Gerstberger) and J.H. (John) Lobmeyer in Kinsley, Kansas. She was the third of six children, having two sisters and three brothers. Rosemary attended Saints Peter and Paul Grade School in Kinsley, Kansas. Three of her four years of high school were spent at Sacred Heart Academy with her cousin, Jean Lobmeyer. Her junior year, Rosemary attended Stratton High School because the family had moved from Kinsley, Kansas to Vona, Colorado.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian finds its footing in sprinting past Aurora Hinkley 98-11
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Aurora Hinkley from start to finish for a 98-11 victory on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41
McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23
No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate's plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35
Denver George Washington flexed its muscle and floored Parker Ponderosa 89-35 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Broomfield smashes through Denver Mountain Range 68-6
The force was strong for Broomfield as it pierced Denver Mountain Range during Friday's 68-6 thumping for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Mary Julienne Anthony
AUGUST 4, 1941 – JANUARY 3, 2023. Mary J. Anthony (81) of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on January 3, 2023. Mary Anthony was born in 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents of Frank and Laverne Magadance. She was the oldest of 10 siblings. Mary Anthony graduated from Rigis...
Too wild to tame: Black Hawk Gilpin County topples Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24
Black Hawk Gilpin County knocked off Anton Arickaree Undivided 39-24 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 6.
Greenwood Village Cherry Creek pockets slim win over Aurora Regis Jesuit 59-57
Greenwood Village Cherry Creek could finally catch its breath after a close call against Aurora Regis Jesuit in a 59-57 victory at Greenwood Village Cherry Creek on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39
Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Close Encounter: Aurora Grandview nips Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49
Aurora Grandview finally found a way to top Fort Collins Fossil Ridge 50-49 in Colorado girls basketball on January 5.
Broomfield Holy Family hammers Longmont Silver Creek 54-27
Broomfield Holy Family swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Longmont Silver Creek 54-27 at Broomfield Holy Family on January 5 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Arvada Faith Christian routs Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical 50-24
Arvada Faith Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Lakewood Addenbrooke Classical during a 50-24 blowout in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Aurora Vista PEAK explodes past Thornton Skyview 49-27
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Aurora Vista PEAK's performance in a 49-27 destruction of Thornton Skyview in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Loveland Resurrection Christian survives for narrow win over Westminster Flatirons 66-64
Loveland Resurrection Christian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westminster Flatirons 66-64 on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
