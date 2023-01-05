Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win
Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 scorers.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR
Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
Think winning a CFP title is tough? Try winning two in a row
Georgia is looking to become the first repeat champion of the College Football Playoff era. Why has it been so hard going back-to-back? We ask the experts.
Miami Signees Shine at All-American Bowl
Mark Fletcher, Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, and Samson Okunlola all played well.
Mavs vs. Thunder Preview: Will Doncic Play with Sore Ankle?
The Dallas Mavericks look to win their second-straight game on the second-night of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Good to go for Sunday
Dallas (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. Even though Kenneth Walker and Dallas both didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, the two running backs will approach the weekend without a designation after both logged some reps during Friday's session. Walker was a full participant in the workout, while Dallas was limited, but the latter still looks like he'll be in strong position to serve as the top change-of-pace option behind the former. Dallas' main competition for the backup role, Travis Homer (ankle), is listed as doubtful and appears likely to miss a second straight game, while the lone other running back on the active roster, Godwin Igwebuike, is typically used on special teams. While Homer was sidelined for last week's win over the Jets, Dallas was productive during his time on the field, carrying seven times for 43 yards and recording three receptions for 55 yards on four targets.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Out for regular-season finale
Smith (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Smith developed what the Vikings believe to be some knee soreness following the team's practice Friday, per Seifert, and it appears Minnesota is taking the precautious route heading into the playoffs. The 33-year-old safety has recorded 85 tackles and 10 passes defended, including five interceptions, this season. No matter the outcome of this Week 18 contest, Minnesota is guaranteed to host a home playoff game during the wild-card round of the playoffs, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Smith's practice activity early on next week.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
Comments / 0