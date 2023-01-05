ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Washington Examiner

Biden backs his administration into a puddle

For a president who supposedly likes building infrastructure, President Joe Biden has a funny way of showing it. In a New Year’s Eve news dump, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new Clean Water Act regulations that will make it more expensive for people to build roads, bridges, and homes.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NBC News

Classified Biden documents hand political gift to Trump, GOP

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The GOP-controlled House passes a rules package for 118th Congress with just one GOP defection, NBC’s Kyle Stewart reports. ... The House also passes first bill, which rescinds IRS funding. ... President Biden spends his final day in Mexico City at North American Leaders’ Summit. ... And special state Senate election takes place in Virginia.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

President Biden speaks on Covington riverfront in view of Brent Spence Bridge, praises bipartisan effort

President Joe Biden visited Covington Wednesday, the first president to make Covington a destination visit since Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited the Latonia Race Course in 1938. Biden immediately reminded everyone about the $1.635 billion in federal funds that has been earmarked for a replacement bridge across the river, and an...
POLITICO

Biden’s next big headache

OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
The Hill

Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Monday. The White House is starting 2023 aiming for the kind of bipartisan support that brought about the passage of last year’s CHIPS Act to boost U.S. production of microchips. Later this week, Biden is slated to appear with Senate Minority Leader Mitch…
CBS Miami

Biden "surprised" classified documents were found at Penn Biden office

President Biden on Tuesday responded for the first time to CBS News' reporting that documents marked classified were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., saying he was "surprised" to learn there were any government documents at the office, which was opened after he served as vice president."People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously," Mr. Biden said during a press conference at the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City, Mexico. "When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania, they set up an office for me...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

