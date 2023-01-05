Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Joe Biden's Classified Documents Remarks Come Back to Haunt Him
The president previously called Donald Trump "irresponsible" for keeping top secret documents at his Florida home.
Republicans erupt after classified documents found at Biden office: 'This deserves a special prosecutor'
Rep. Michael Waltz called for Biden to face a special prosecutor after classified documents were found in his private office from his time as vice president
Mayor Oscar Leeser releases statement on President Biden’s visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a statement Thursday on President Biden’s upcoming visit to El Paso. President Joe Biden is expected to make a pitstop at the U.S. Mexico Border in El Paso this Sunday, as he plans travel to Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. […]
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family flagged as suspicious
Opinion: Many Ohioans see themselves as victim Trump plays. Visions needed to lift gloom
William DiMascio is a former Associated Press Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. In what seemed like a cauldron of festering resentment, simmering for decades over the fading industrial economy and fueled by...
Washington Examiner
Biden backs his administration into a puddle
For a president who supposedly likes building infrastructure, President Joe Biden has a funny way of showing it. In a New Year’s Eve news dump, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new Clean Water Act regulations that will make it more expensive for people to build roads, bridges, and homes.
How Biden's problem with newfound classified documents more a political than legal
President Biden came under scrutiny after lawyers discovered documents with classified markings in an office at the Penn Biden Center formerly used by Biden.
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
Classified documents from Biden's time as vice president discovered at Penn Biden Center, White House says
A batch of records from Biden's time as Vice President, including a “small number of documents with classified markings,” were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, according to the White House.
'Don't Run Joe' billboards show up outside White House, DC monuments to urge Biden not to seek re-election
Don't Run Joe placed mobile billboards outside the White House and several DC monuments in an effort to urge Biden not to seek re-election in 2024.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Classified Biden documents hand political gift to Trump, GOP
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The GOP-controlled House passes a rules package for 118th Congress with just one GOP defection, NBC’s Kyle Stewart reports. ... The House also passes first bill, which rescinds IRS funding. ... President Biden spends his final day in Mexico City at North American Leaders’ Summit. ... And special state Senate election takes place in Virginia.
President Biden speaks on Covington riverfront in view of Brent Spence Bridge, praises bipartisan effort
President Joe Biden visited Covington Wednesday, the first president to make Covington a destination visit since Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited the Latonia Race Course in 1938. Biden immediately reminded everyone about the $1.635 billion in federal funds that has been earmarked for a replacement bridge across the river, and an...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
POLITICO
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
Biden and McConnell show off their bipartisan bonafides in Kentucky
A rare scene unfolded Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky: President Joe Biden stood alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promoted a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment they achieved together.
Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Monday. The White House is starting 2023 aiming for the kind of bipartisan support that brought about the passage of last year’s CHIPS Act to boost U.S. production of microchips. Later this week, Biden is slated to appear with Senate Minority Leader Mitch…
Biden "surprised" classified documents were found at Penn Biden office
President Biden on Tuesday responded for the first time to CBS News' reporting that documents marked classified were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., saying he was "surprised" to learn there were any government documents at the office, which was opened after he served as vice president."People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously," Mr. Biden said during a press conference at the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City, Mexico. "When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania, they set up an office for me...
Biden says U.S. will again 'lead the world in manufacturing' in Kentucky visit
President Joe Biden is joined by a bipartisan contingent, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the foot of a massive bridge between Ohio and Kentucky.
