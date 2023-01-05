President Biden on Tuesday responded for the first time to CBS News' reporting that documents marked classified were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., saying he was "surprised" to learn there were any government documents at the office, which was opened after he served as vice president."People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously," Mr. Biden said during a press conference at the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City, Mexico. "When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania, they set up an office for me...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO