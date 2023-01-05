Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Wofford leads wire-to-wire in 20-point home win over The Citadel
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — (Wofford Athletics) The Wofford College men’s basketball team took down The Citadel 77-57 on Saturday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Led by an 18-point, seven rebound performance by B.J. Mack and a career high 12 points by Chase Martin the Terriers took an early 8-0 lead and never relinquished it. The Citadel was held scoreless through the first 7:04 of the game and cut into the lead on a few occasions but trailed the entire way. A 13-2 run late in the second half extended Wofford’s lead to 19 and helped put the game away.
41nbc.com
High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball scores for Jan. 6, 2023 are listed below.
WYFF4.com
Trio of Tigers announce returns
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers defense got a boost Thursday with the news that three upperclassmen would be returning for another season. Fifth-year senior defensive lineman Xavier Thomas, who broke his foot in the preseason and played only three games before reaggravating the injury and having a season-ending procedure, posted on social media that he's "not going out like that."
WYFF4.com
Westside High School hires Brian Lane as head coach
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Westside High School football team tabbed Brian Lane as their replacement for Scott Earley, the school announced Thursday. Earley stepped down last month to become the Executive Director of the SC Athletic Coaches Association. Lane comes to Westside after have spent the past six seasons...
WYFF4.com
Patterson and Lupica Team Up for 'The House of Wolves'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — People die. People we love. People who are characters in the latest thriller by the dynamic duo of best-selling authors James Patterson and Mike Lupica's "The House of Wolves." The authors tell Jane Robelot that their lead character, Jenny Wolf, just may be their favorite so far.
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
WYFF4.com
More than 20 Clemson buildings damaged from recent extreme temperatures, officials say
CLEMSON, S.C. — More than 20 buildings on Clemson University's campus has been damaged over the Christmas break due to extreme cold temperatures, according to Clemson University's officials. According to an email to the faculty and staff, the extreme cold and regional power disruptions caused broken pipes and water...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
WYFF4.com
Man struck, killed by train in Greer identified by coroner
(Above video was published Thursday.) The Greenville County Coroner's Office released new information Friday after a man was struck and killed by a train. Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Randall Edward Palmer, 70, of Greer, died just after 2:45 p.m. Thursday after he was struck by a train at the intersection of Able and Moore streets in Greer.
School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Officials: Investigation underway after fatal shooting
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Officials say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Saturday. Officials say they received a call around 4:00 p.m. in regards to a shooting at Wade Hampton Blvd. and Edwards Mill Rd. Deputies say when they arrived - they found a...
FOX Carolina
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district offers free education degrees through new program
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual...
An off-duty Georgia deputy was shot Friday night
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault, involving an off-duty Deputy. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 10:42 p.m., Friday. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about an off-duty deputy that had been shot and then...
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
WYFF4.com
76-year-old woman in vehicle killed in Upstate shooting, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. According to deputies, they responded to Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road at about 4 p.m. According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, when deputies arrived, they found a passenger in a vehicle with at...
