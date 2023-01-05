SPARTANBURG, S.C. — (Wofford Athletics) The Wofford College men’s basketball team took down The Citadel 77-57 on Saturday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Led by an 18-point, seven rebound performance by B.J. Mack and a career high 12 points by Chase Martin the Terriers took an early 8-0 lead and never relinquished it. The Citadel was held scoreless through the first 7:04 of the game and cut into the lead on a few occasions but trailed the entire way. A 13-2 run late in the second half extended Wofford’s lead to 19 and helped put the game away.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO