Thomas More University has acquired the Five Seasons Family Sports Club facility adjacent to its campus in Crestview Hills. Five Seasons Family Sports Club was founded and owned by the Corporex Campanies, headquartered in Covington. The group also owns clubs in Burr Ridge, Illinois, and in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. Thomas More students were already offered deeply discounted services and memberships at the club, which is surrounded by TMU property on Thomas More Parkway.

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO