Crestview Hills, KY

zagsblog.com

Ahead of Cincinnati visit, 2024 guard Travis Perry scores 45 points versus Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard

LEXINGTON – Class of 2024 guard Travis Perry is in the midst of a very busy weekend. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard from Lyon County (KY), scored 45 points in a crucial win over North Laurel (KY) on Saturday evening and is now set to take an unofficial visit to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for the Bearcats’ matchup versus No. 2 Houston.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Friday NKY Girls Basketball HS roundup: Ryle records another fourth quarter comeback win

Similar to Tuesday, the Ryle Raiders (13-3) found themselves trailing a 9th Region opponent entering the fourth quarter. In this case, the deficit was five points against the Dixie Heights Colonels (9-5). But the experienced Raiders outscored the Colonels, 18-8 in that final quarter on their way to a 61-51 win to stay undefeated in 9th Region play at 4-0 in a battle of two teams that played hard-nosed man-to-man defense. Dixie Heights is 4-2 against region opponents.
EDGEWOOD, KY
247Sports

Cincinnati vs #2 Houston Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5) return home to host the #2 Houston Cougars (15-1) on Sunday afternoon. Wes Miller and the team ended a two game road swing on a high note but now face the ultimate test inside of Fifth Third Arena at 3pm on ESPN. Most of the bad...
HOUSTON, TX
Northern Kentucky Tribune

TMU expands footprint of Crestview Hills campus with acquisition of Five Seasons Sports Club

Thomas More University has acquired the Five Seasons Family Sports Club facility adjacent to its campus in Crestview Hills. Five Seasons Family Sports Club was founded and owned by the Corporex Campanies, headquartered in Covington. The group also owns clubs in Burr Ridge, Illinois, and in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. Thomas More students were already offered deeply discounted services and memberships at the club, which is surrounded by TMU property on Thomas More Parkway.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WKRC

New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU names Zac Strobl new director of school’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Northern Kentucky University has announced Zac Strobl will be the next director of the NKU Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship beginning in this month. Strobl takes over for Dr. David Schneider, who is stepping down to serve as the entrepreneur in residence at the CIE, as well as continuing as a professor of practice in the Haile College of Business.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

