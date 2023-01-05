Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ahead of Cincinnati visit, 2024 guard Travis Perry scores 45 points versus Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard
LEXINGTON – Class of 2024 guard Travis Perry is in the midst of a very busy weekend. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard from Lyon County (KY), scored 45 points in a crucial win over North Laurel (KY) on Saturday evening and is now set to take an unofficial visit to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for the Bearcats’ matchup versus No. 2 Houston.
Defense carries Holy Cross to second consecutive 9th Region All “A” Classic girls championship
Holy Cross girls basketball coach Ted Arlinghaus has a team that’s designed to disrupt opponents with its aggressive defense and that worked well for the Indians during the 9th Region All “A” Classic. After limiting opponents to 36 and 26 points in their first two wins, the...
Friday NKY Girls Basketball HS roundup: Ryle records another fourth quarter comeback win
Similar to Tuesday, the Ryle Raiders (13-3) found themselves trailing a 9th Region opponent entering the fourth quarter. In this case, the deficit was five points against the Dixie Heights Colonels (9-5). But the experienced Raiders outscored the Colonels, 18-8 in that final quarter on their way to a 61-51 win to stay undefeated in 9th Region play at 4-0 in a battle of two teams that played hard-nosed man-to-man defense. Dixie Heights is 4-2 against region opponents.
Owen County defeats poor shooting Walton-Verona team in 8th Region All “A” Classic boys title game
Walton-Verona had one of its poorest shooting performances of the season and lost to Owen County, 68-50, in the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Saturday at Gallatin County. The Bearcats shot 33 percent (18 of 54) from the field compared...
Utah State Edge Rusher Transfers To Cincinnati
The Bearcats landed one of the 25 best sack artists in the country last year.
Cincinnati vs #2 Houston Preview
The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5) return home to host the #2 Houston Cougars (15-1) on Sunday afternoon. Wes Miller and the team ended a two game road swing on a high note but now face the ultimate test inside of Fifth Third Arena at 3pm on ESPN. Most of the bad...
All “A” Classic: Holy Cross, Ludlow will meet again in championship game of 9th Region girls tournament
St. Henry made its first four field goal attempts and jumped out to a 9-2 lead against Holy Cross in a 9th Region All “A” Classic girls semifinal game on Friday. That’s why Holy Cross switched to a more aggressive trapping defense and it carried the Indians to a 48-26 victory.
Dan Weber: TMU women roll in NAIA showdown over Campbellsville; No.2 Saint’s men ‘struggle’ but win
They hit you with a 1-2 combo, the best in the NAIA nation. Which is why the No. 3 Campbellsville women, at 14-0 and a perennial top five team, were the underdogs coming into the Connor Convocation Center Thursday. But why? How?. Suburban Crestview Hills is hardly a basketball hotbed,...
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Multiple Four-Star Offensive Talents
Cincinnati's brand-new staff is eyeing some top-tier talent on the trail.
TMU expands footprint of Crestview Hills campus with acquisition of Five Seasons Sports Club
Thomas More University has acquired the Five Seasons Family Sports Club facility adjacent to its campus in Crestview Hills. Five Seasons Family Sports Club was founded and owned by the Corporex Campanies, headquartered in Covington. The group also owns clubs in Burr Ridge, Illinois, and in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. Thomas More students were already offered deeply discounted services and memberships at the club, which is surrounded by TMU property on Thomas More Parkway.
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
NKY family hopes Damar Hamlin is a 'wake-up call' on importance of AEDs
There are no laws requiring AEDs at practices and competitive events in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Mangine family is pushing for the laws to change.
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
NKU names Zac Strobl new director of school’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Northern Kentucky University has announced Zac Strobl will be the next director of the NKU Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship beginning in this month. Strobl takes over for Dr. David Schneider, who is stepping down to serve as the entrepreneur in residence at the CIE, as well as continuing as a professor of practice in the Haile College of Business.
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
Spike in COVID-19 vaccine misinformation following collapse of athlete Damar Hamlin
The recent collapse of Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin has led to a spate of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations. Hamlin suffered from a cardiac event earlier this week.
Report of a crash, unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
