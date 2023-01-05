ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Secretary of State Michael Adams tells legislative committee Kentucky needs more polling places

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams offered a plan to increase the number of polling locations and the recount process during an appearance this week before a House legislative committee. Adams told the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee he understood lawmakers didn’t want to make major changes...
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis

State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Holmes High School career and technical education carpentry program among winners of KDE mini-grant

The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) has announced the list of 32 schools that will receive mini-grants to help defray expenses as they represent the Commonwealth at the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference on Feb. 24.
KENTUCKY STATE
Art Lander’s Outdoors: A look back at the history of Lake Cumberland’s fabled striped bass fishery

Lake Cumberland’s fabled Striped Bass fishery dates back some 65 years to the late 1950s. The story behind the first stocking of Striped Bass in the 50,250-acre reservoir is unprecedented and unique in the state’s fishery management history. In 1957, a crew of employees from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) traveled to South Carolina and caught 12 adult Striped Bass on rods and reels. The fish were transported in a fish truck back to Kentucky, where they were placed in Lake Cumberland.
KENTUCKY STATE
KACo presents Sen. Damon Thayer the 2022 County Advocate award for leadership, responsiveness

Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has been awarded the 2022 County Advocate Award from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) for his leadership and responsiveness to county needs. “Leader Thayer understands the vital role counties play in the commonwealth,” said KACo Executive Director and CEO Jim Henderson. “He works closely with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

