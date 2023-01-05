ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

linknky.com

Ipsaro scores 32 to lead CovCath past Beechwood

Covington Catholic senior Evan Ipsaro hit buzzer beaters to close out the first, second and third quarters on the way to 32 points as the Colonels extended their win streak over Beechwood to seven straight, 70-52. "I've watched him for three years. He's the only guy that I can say consistently does that," said CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz. "If you give him the ball with a few seconds left, I would put money on it that he's making that shot because he's an ultimate competitor."
PARK HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dan Weber: NKU crashes at the finish, losing a game Norse should have won

At least it wasn't a surprise. Although whether that makes it better or worse, well, you decide. Northern Kentucky's Norse, perfect in a 4-0 Horizon League start and winners of eight straight at home and sitting pretty Friday with a 62-55 lead and just 1:16 left in front of an excited, on-their-feet crowd of 2,575 at Truist Arena, surely knew what hit them.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road woes continue for struggling Wildcats with historic 78-52 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Kentucky has yet to win a true road game and failed to reverse the trend in a 78-52 loss at Alabama Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Wildcats (10-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) have yet to defeat a ranked opponent this season and fell to 1-5 overall in games played away from home. The seventh-ranked Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0) never trailed and handed Kentucky its worst defeat in school history at Coleman Coliseum. It also was Alabama's largest margin of victory against the Wildcats in school history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WLWT 5

Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies

VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
