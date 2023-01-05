Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Owen County defeats poor shooting Walton-Verona team in 8th Region All “A” Classic boys title game
Walton-Verona had one of its poorest shooting performances of the season and lost to Owen County, 68-50, in the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Saturday at Gallatin County. The Bearcats shot 33 percent (18 of 54) from the field compared...
All “A” Classic: Holy Cross, Ludlow will meet again in championship game of 9th Region girls tournament
St. Henry made its first four field goal attempts and jumped out to a 9-2 lead against Holy Cross in a 9th Region All “A” Classic girls semifinal game on Friday. That’s why Holy Cross switched to a more aggressive trapping defense and it carried the Indians to a 48-26 victory.
Defense carries Holy Cross to second consecutive 9th Region All “A” Classic girls championship
Holy Cross girls basketball coach Ted Arlinghaus has a team that’s designed to disrupt opponents with its aggressive defense and that worked well for the Indians during the 9th Region All “A” Classic. After limiting opponents to 36 and 26 points in their first two wins, the...
linknky.com
Ipsaro scores 32 to lead CovCath past Beechwood
Covington Catholic senior Evan Ipsaro hit buzzer beaters to close out the first, second and third quarters on the way to 32 points as the Colonels extended their win streak over Beechwood to seven straight, 70-52. “I’ve watched him for three years. He’s the only guy that I can say consistently does that,” said CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz. “If you give him the ball with a few seconds left, I would put money on it that he’s making that shot because he’s an ultimate competitor.”
Dan Weber: NKU crashes at the finish, losing a game Norse should have won
At least it wasn’t a surprise. Although whether that makes it better or worse, well, you decide. Northern Kentucky’s Norse, perfect in a 4-0 Horizon League start and winners of eight straight at home and sitting pretty Friday with a 62-55 lead and just 1:16 left in front of an excited, on-their-feet crowd of 2,575 at Truist Arena, surely knew what hit them.
Road woes continue for struggling Wildcats with historic 78-52 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Kentucky has yet to win a true road game and failed to reverse the trend in a 78-52 loss at Alabama Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Wildcats (10-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) have yet to defeat a ranked opponent this season and fell to 1-5 overall in games played away from home. The seventh-ranked Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0) never trailed and handed Kentucky its worst defeat in school history at Coleman Coliseum. It also was Alabama’s largest margin of victory against the Wildcats in school history.
WBIR
Child from Cincinnati writes letter to Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins following Damar Hamlin incident
Claire, a Hamilton City School District student, told Higgins, "nothing is your fault." Hamlin tackled Higgins before he collapsed on the field.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road and Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road and Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
Utah State Edge Rusher Transfers To Cincinnati
The Bearcats landed one of the 25 best sack artists in the country last year.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies
VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
Tom Browning celebration of life: Remembering ‘Mr. Perfect’s’ life, accomplishments, friendship
That’s why the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher made the trek from his Sarasota home to Great American Ball Park to see his friend Tom Browning. Friday, friends, family, fans and the Cincinnati Reds baseball community staged a Celebration of Life for Mr. Perfect – Tom Browning – who passed away Monday, afternoon December 20.
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the crash blocking west I-275 in Taylor Mill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking a stretch of interstate in Kenton County following a crash in Taylor Mill. Cameras...
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-74 in Dearborn County
PENNTOWN, Ind. — UPDATE:. Westbound I-74 has reopened following a crash that prompted police to close the interstate in Dearborn County. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Interstate 74 following a crash in Dearborn County, Friday afternoon. According to police, westbound...
WLWT 5
Working structure fire reported on Jacks Branch Road in Pendleton County
BERRY, Ky. — Working structure fire reported on Jacks Branch Road in Pendleton County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Idaho Ave in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Idaho Avenue in Fort Mitchell. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0