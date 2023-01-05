Read full article on original website
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
Update: Chain checks no longer in effect on I-5 at Fawndale
REDDING, Calif. — Update:. Caltrans is screening all vehicles for chains on I-5 Just 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale. Caltrans says drivers must be in possession of chains at this checkpoint. There are three levels of chain requirements: R-1, R-2. and R-3. R-1 means that chains are...
Bridge snaps in half in Tehama County on Tuesday afternoon
CORNING, Calif. — Corning bridge on Flournoy Avenue at Kirkland Avenue in South Tehama County snapped in half on Tuesday afternoon. KRCR spoke with one Corning resident about the impact this has on the community, he mentioned he is concerned that it is going to take a long time until the bridge gets fixed. But then expressed that even though the winter storms have been constant, that he is happy to see the rain after being in a drought for so long.
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
Wet weather brings flooding to Tehama County as crews use break in the rain to clean up
CORNING, Calif. — Crews from the City of Corning were out working to clear brush and debris from the banks of a creek near Highway 99 and Loleta Avenue after flooding forced the roads to one lane of traffic Monday morning. KRCR received several reports of creeks in Tehama...
Start of 2022-23 Water Year encouraging, not remarkable for California
REDDING, Calif. — Rain has been a near constant in 2023 thus far, but where do we stand in the big picture? As it turns out, even with our wet start to January, the current water year has been far from exceptional. The active weather this month has certainly...
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
PG&E prepares for another wave of winter weather and potential power outages
REDDING, Calif. — Monday afternoon PG&E officials gathered to give an update on how their crews are responding to power outages caused by the previous two storms and how they are preparing for another potentially devastating storm this week. Adam Wright, PG&E Executive Vice President, said this is something...
Supervisors vote to move forward with jail expansion plan in downtown Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Jail will be expanding in Downtown Redding. Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday morning to move forward with the plan. Public Works Director Al Cathey laid out the two options the board wanted to consider: "Option A," next to the existing jail on West Street, downtown, and "Option B," a new facility on county property near Highway 44 and Airport Rd.
Whiskeytown Glory Hole helps prevent dam spillage as lake exceeds full pool
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. — Lake levels are rising across the Northstate including at Whiskeytown National Recreation Areas. After Monday’s wave of rain, Whiskeytown Lake is at 103% full pool, and Ranger Greg Williams said, with levels expected to continuously rise, they’re thankful for a built-in drain called the Glory Hole.
Flood warning issued at Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge, roads flood in city of Tehama
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Sacramento has a flood warning for the Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge. Recent rainfall is expected to produce a significant rise on the river at this point. Flood Stage exceedance is expected to occur this evening and continue into Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta College's main campus closed on Monday due to power outage
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 9, 10:35 PM: Shasta College officials say power has been restored to their Main Redding Campus. Additionally, they say all normal operations will resume on Tues., Jan. 10. All extended campuses will continue with normal operations and regular services. -- According to Shasta College,...
Multiple road closures in Tehama County due to flooding/weather
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Several roads have been closed in Tehama County due flooding and wet weather. The following roads have blocked, closed or detoured, according to Tehama County's Road Closures map. Cone Grove Rd. is closed near SR-99 Northbound Foothill Rd. is closed from 68th Ave. to A...
So far, so good: Churn Creek Bottom NOT flooding following recent storms
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Churn Creek has flooded several times in the last decade or so, causing considerable damage in Churn Creek Bottom—just south of Redding. We're in a similar weather pattern now, however, so far, the creek is staying within its banks. Brown with sediment, Churn Creek...
Transient arrested for setting propane tank on fire in jail parking lot
RED BLUFF, Calif. — According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), a transient man was arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to a propane tank in the parking lot of the Tehama County Jail. Officials say that Tehama County Jail staff found a fire burning on a...
Bureau of Reclamation encouraged by Shasta Lake's rising water levels
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — It’s only Jan. 9, but Shasta Lake has already seen a higher inflow of rainfall than it did all of last January. Of course, the excess rain has led to a significant and noticeable jump in the lake’s levels, which includes a 20 foot leap just last week alone. However, despite this increase in rainfall, Shasta Lake remains roughly 30 feet below it’s historical average for this time of year; that’s how much catching up the lake has to do after several consecutive drought years.
Raise human trafficking awareness by wearing blue, Northstate groups mark 'Wear Blue Day'
REDDING, Calif. — Northstate groups hoping to raise awareness about human trafficking in the area are encouraging people to wear blue. January 11 is National Wear Blue Day (#wearblueday) to raise awareness of Human Trafficking and Commercially and Sexually Exploited Children. January is National Human Trafficking and Commercially and...
"Cautiously Optimistic," Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District aims for better 2023
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — As our state’s water resources fill up during these winter storms, one local water district is finally seeing their water replenished following their toughest year on record. Just last spring, the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District (ACID) was allotted zero irrigation water for the summer, the first...
Tehama County Probation arrest one, charge other with possession of drugs for sale
Tehama County — Yesterday, officers from the Tehama County Probation Department arrested one individual for outstanding warrants while charging another for illegal possession and transportation of narcotics for sale after officers discovered the narcotics in their possession at a gas station in Red Bluff. According to the Department, officers...
