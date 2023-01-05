ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
krcrtv.com

Update: Chain checks no longer in effect on I-5 at Fawndale

REDDING, Calif. — Update:. Caltrans is screening all vehicles for chains on I-5 Just 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale. Caltrans says drivers must be in possession of chains at this checkpoint. There are three levels of chain requirements: R-1, R-2. and R-3. R-1 means that chains are...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Bridge snaps in half in Tehama County on Tuesday afternoon

CORNING, Calif. — Corning bridge on Flournoy Avenue at Kirkland Avenue in South Tehama County snapped in half on Tuesday afternoon. KRCR spoke with one Corning resident about the impact this has on the community, he mentioned he is concerned that it is going to take a long time until the bridge gets fixed. But then expressed that even though the winter storms have been constant, that he is happy to see the rain after being in a drought for so long.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County

CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E prepares for another wave of winter weather and potential power outages

REDDING, Calif. — Monday afternoon PG&E officials gathered to give an update on how their crews are responding to power outages caused by the previous two storms and how they are preparing for another potentially devastating storm this week. Adam Wright, PG&E Executive Vice President, said this is something...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Supervisors vote to move forward with jail expansion plan in downtown Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Jail will be expanding in Downtown Redding. Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday morning to move forward with the plan. Public Works Director Al Cathey laid out the two options the board wanted to consider: "Option A," next to the existing jail on West Street, downtown, and "Option B," a new facility on county property near Highway 44 and Airport Rd.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Whiskeytown Glory Hole helps prevent dam spillage as lake exceeds full pool

WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. — Lake levels are rising across the Northstate including at Whiskeytown National Recreation Areas. After Monday’s wave of rain, Whiskeytown Lake is at 103% full pool, and Ranger Greg Williams said, with levels expected to continuously rise, they’re thankful for a built-in drain called the Glory Hole.
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta College's main campus closed on Monday due to power outage

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 9, 10:35 PM: Shasta College officials say power has been restored to their Main Redding Campus. Additionally, they say all normal operations will resume on Tues., Jan. 10. All extended campuses will continue with normal operations and regular services. -- According to Shasta College,...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Multiple road closures in Tehama County due to flooding/weather

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Several roads have been closed in Tehama County due flooding and wet weather. The following roads have blocked, closed or detoured, according to Tehama County's Road Closures map. Cone Grove Rd. is closed near SR-99 Northbound Foothill Rd. is closed from 68th Ave. to A...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

So far, so good: Churn Creek Bottom NOT flooding following recent storms

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Churn Creek has flooded several times in the last decade or so, causing considerable damage in Churn Creek Bottom—just south of Redding. We're in a similar weather pattern now, however, so far, the creek is staying within its banks. Brown with sediment, Churn Creek...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Bureau of Reclamation encouraged by Shasta Lake's rising water levels

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — It’s only Jan. 9, but Shasta Lake has already seen a higher inflow of rainfall than it did all of last January. Of course, the excess rain has led to a significant and noticeable jump in the lake’s levels, which includes a 20 foot leap just last week alone. However, despite this increase in rainfall, Shasta Lake remains roughly 30 feet below it’s historical average for this time of year; that’s how much catching up the lake has to do after several consecutive drought years.
SHASTA LAKE, CA

