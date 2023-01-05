Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LXRN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on January 9, 2023. As a next-generation...
NEWSBTC
Near Protocol (NEAR) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are Analysts’ Favorites for Crypto Gainers in 2023
Following the downfalls of key players like FTX and BlockFi, crypto gainers are switching gears and are seeking more profitable investments for 2023. Analysts suggest Near Protocol (NEAR) as well as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new decentralized investment platform serving to democratize the venture capital industry, which has already surged by 805% in presale .
NEWSBTC
Binance Acquisition Moves See BNB Riding A Wave of Enthusiasm
Crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao are making headlines once again as news of the company’s acquisition moves hit the industry. According to recent news, Binance acquired a 41% stake on Korean crypto exchange Gopax. The deal was originally scheduled to be revealed last year, and it involved Binance buying the stock holding from Lee Jun-hang, Gopax’s top stakeholder.
NEWSBTC
Shibarium Developers Say Each On-Chain Transaction Will Burn SHIB Tokens
Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects, mainly in the Shiba Inu community; most SHIB community members are eager for the launch as it could be enough of a catalyst to pump their SHIB bags. Latest on the news about the layer two blockchain scaling solution, the developers announced...
NEWSBTC
10 Best Cryptos to Invest in During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023
The crypto market took a massive beating in 2022. However, many investors consider this bear market as the perfect opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price. In this guide, we will take a look at the best coins to invest in during the crypto winter. We have carefully handpicked...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Leads Gains Among Top Coins, Is It Set To $0.50?
Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.2752, with an increase of over 65% in its trading volume at $304.79 million. Its price change in 24 hours is +$0.006083 representing a 2.17% increase. Also, the 24-hour low of ADA is $0.2681, while its high is $0.27562. The market capitalization has risen by 2.25% to $9.51 billion. It is currently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies, according to CoinmarketCap, at number 9.
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Will Come Out Ahead In A Recession, Top Analyst Claims
Bitcoin keeps moving with no clear direction in the first week of 2023. Following a rejection from a critical resistance zone, the cryptocurrency returned to its range and could be gearing up for a re-test of support. In the meantime, altcoins are blooming, with many recording profits on high timeframes....
NEWSBTC
What To Expect As Bitcoin Pictures Bullish Divergence On Chart?
The Bitcoin price has been making a slight recovery on its chart. Although the coin has been consolidating over the past few weeks, BTC has been attempting to make an upward movement. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has registered a 0.6% appreciation. Looking at the weekly progress, BTC...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Falls, Is It A Wise Idea To Short?
The Dogecoin price has remained motionless over the past several weeks. In recent times, due to constant lateral trading, DOGE lost the $0.072 support line. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has dipped nearly 3% on its chart. The meme coin has only moved 0.7% in the last week....
NEWSBTC
Cardano Whales Start 2023 With Accumulation Trend That Could Be Bullish For ADA
Cardano (ADA) has seen some pretty tragic price action in the last couple of months, which has dragged its price down toward two-year lows. It still continues to maintain this downtrend and is barely moving, just like the rest of the crypto market, but some developments among large ADA investors could see some bullish momentum for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Exchange Depositing Transactions At 4-Year Low, Bottom Signal?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange depositing transactions are now at a 4-year low, indicating that the bottom may be here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Exchange Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s current levels are the same as in Q1 2019....
NEWSBTC
HedgeUp And Polkadot Holders Should Expect Great ROI In The New Year.
The goal of every investor is to make investments to make profits and passive income from them, not to lose money. Even though the crypto industry has had its ups and downs, tons of good projects are still progressing. Crypto projects with potential will give investors a good return on...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red
MATIC’s price looks to be holding up quite well in the market given current circumstances, but given how much the crypto’s price has fallen from its 2021 all-time high price, the vast majority of its holders are still nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC Investors Suffer...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Gains 4.5% in Weekly Timescale As Shanghai Upgrade Nears
Ethereum, the king altcoin, has been generating a lot of buzz lately. According to CoinGecko, the coin appreciated by 4.5% in the weekly timescale. This is because of the upcoming “Shanghai” upgrade which is expected to improve the overall usability of Ether’s Layer 1 chain. The term...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Large Dormant Supply On The Move
On-chain data shows a large amount of old Bitcoin supply has moved in the last few days, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Showed Movement In The Past Week. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a...
NEWSBTC
Quant Explains How Bitcoin MVRV MACD Can Signal Price Trends
A quant has broken down how the Bitcoin MVRV MACD oscillator could be used to check for signals in the price. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this metric can help detect both the lows and the highs in the price, as well as the greater trends. The “Bitcoin MVRV” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap and the realized cap.
NEWSBTC
Mt. Gox Payout Deadline Postponed Again, Next Bitcoin Price Dump In 2023?
One concern for Bitcoin investors has taken a back seat in recent weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion effects: the release of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Originally, users of what was once the largest Bitcoin exchange were supposed to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts were to begin, according to an October statement.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) Inks 10% Rally In Last 7 Days, Makes Case As ‘Non-Security’ Asset
Polkadot (DOT) is riding a solid bullish momentum that enabled it to stay in the green for the past 24 hours and maintain significant gains in the last seven days. According to tracking from Coingecko, at the time of writing, DOT is changing hands at $4.69, tallying a weekly hike of 10%.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidates Gains, Why ETH Could Start Another Increase
Ethereum climbed higher and tested the $1,275 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might aim a fresh move above the $1,300 resistance. Ethereum struggled to climb higher above the $1,275 and $1,280 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,230 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Balancer’s Native Coin BAL Resilient Amidst Security Emergency
Balancer’s native token, BAL, appears to be holding up despite the platform’s ongoing security issues. On Friday, Jan. 6, the DeFi project tweeted a statement asking liquidity providers on its platform to withdraw their tokens from certain pools valued at $6.3 million. Via their official Twitter handle, the...
Comments / 0