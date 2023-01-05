Read full article on original website
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
Giants place former All-Star on release waivers
The Giants placed infielder Tommy La Stella on release waivers, per a team announcement. La Stella, who was designated for assignment late last month, will become a free agent upon clearing. That’s a foregone conclusion, as any team that claimed him would also need to claim the remaining $11.5M on his contract. Once he’s a free agent, La Stella would only cost a new team the prorated league minimum for any time spent on the major league roster, however. The Giants would remain on the hook for the remainder of that $11.5M salary.
Padres sign Brent Honeywell to major league deal
The Padres and right-hander Brent Honeywell are in agreement on a major league deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay him $725K in the majors and $200K in the minors. The Padres subsequently announced the signing. Honeywell, 28 in March, was selected by...
Reds release Mike Moustakas
The Reds have announced that infield Mike Moustakas has been released. He was recently designated for assignment when the club signed catcher Curt Casali. The fact that Moustakas has been released was the expected outcome when he was sent into DFA limbo last month. He still has one year and $22M remaining on his contract, which comes in the form of an $18M salary and a $4M buyout on a club option for 2024. Since Moustakas has been injured and/or underperforming for the past couple of seasons, no team was going to take that off Cincinnati’s hands.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Cubs' pitching coach gives update on starter Kyle Hendricks
The Cubs are hoping to be able to have veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks ready for opening day, but it seems the team won’t be rushing him back, according to a report from Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Hendricks ended the season on the injured list rehabbing a capsular tear in his shoulder that limited him to just 84 innings in 2022.
Finding a right-handed bat for the Mariners
The Mariners started their offseason with a bang, quickly striking a deal to acquire slugger Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays in exchange for quietly excellent setup man Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko. Seattle’s activity on the trade market continued when it landed Kolten Wong as the new starting second baseman in a cash-neutral swap that sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to Milwaukee.
Blue Jays Re-Sign Casey Lawrence To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays have signed right-hander Casey Lawrence to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Lawrence, 35, was also signed to a minor league deal by the Jays for some pitching depth in 2022....
Could Marlins pursue Eduardo Escobar despite Carlos Correa-Mets drama?
Jean Segura is the Marlins’ biggest addition of the offseason, even though Miami is known to have looked into several other options before inking Segura to a two-year, $17MM contract. Some of those other free agent and trade targets are already off the board, and it appears as though signing Segura ends any chance of an Eduardo Escobar trade, as Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report that the Marlins had some talks with the Mets about a possible swap.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, celebrates Jaguars’ postseason berth: ‘Playoffs here we come’
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, is ready to cheer on the Jaguars in the postseason. Moments after the Jaguars topped the Titans on Saturday, 20-16, and clinched the AFC South, Marissa took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate. “Playoffs here we come!” Marissa posted from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, where she watched the game with Ozzy Ozkan and Jazmyn Jones, the significant others of Jaguars players Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr., respectively. Lawrence, who is in his second season as the Jaguars’ quarterback, completed 20 of 32 passing attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the victory. An...
Former major leaguer Nate Colbert passes away at 76
Former major leaguer Nate Colbert has passed away, the Padres announced. He was 76 years old. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert,” team chairman Peter Seidler said as part of the club’s statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, Kasey, and the entire Colbert family at this very difficult time.”
Owner of immensely successful NBA team confirms interest in buying Angels
The Angels are one of two MLB teams currently up for sale. Owner Arte Moreno announced in August he was exploring sale possibilities. While Moreno still seems to be sorting through his options, a few names have emerged as potential candidates for a run at the franchise. Last September, Sportico...
Looking at the Diamondbacks’ rotation options
It’s been a rough few years for the Diamondbacks. After making the playoffs in 2017 and then posting respectable records above .500 in the two following seasons, the last three campaigns have seen their fortunes sink. They finished last in the National League West in 2020 and 2021, then surpassed the Rockies last year for a fourth-place finish. During that time, the Dodgers, Giants and Padres have all had strong seasons, making the efforts of the D-Backs feel particularly hopeless. In 2021, they finished 52-110 and 55 games out in the division.
Outrights: William Woods, Ali Sanchez, Taylor Widener, Jake Reed
William Woods, Ali Sanchez, Taylor Widener and Jake Reed have all cleared waivers and been outrighted off the 40-man roster of their respective teams, according to the MILB transaction page. All four had been designated for assignment. The Mets had claimed Woods, 24, off waivers from the Braves in November,...
Reports: Mets 'frustrated' by Carlos Correa negotiations; Twins have rejoined bidding
With the 12-year agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa still in limbo, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports that the Twins have not only jumped back into the mix for Correa but have emerged as a legitimate candidate to re-sign him (Twitter link, with audio, via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM). SNY’s Andy Martino, meanwhile, writes that the Mets have grown “very frustrated” with the state of negotiations and have even contemplated walking away from the deal. Talks between the Mets and Correa aren’t dead, Martino emphasizes, but it’s nevertheless a pessimistic turn in what has become a wild, unparalleled free-agent saga for Correa.
Braves Sign Yacksel Rios To Minor League Deal
The Braves have added right-hander Yacksel Rios on a minor league deal, according to his agent Gavin Kahn of Enter Sports Management. The deal includes an invite to big league spring training. Rios, 29, spent the past year at Triple-A with the White Sox, but failed to make a big...
Carlos Correa's camp in talks with at least one team other than Mets
It has now been more than two weeks since Carlos Correa and the Mets agreed to terms on a 12-year contract. That came within hours of his deal with the Giants falling through because of the club’s concerns with his physical. The Mets took similar umbrage with Correa’s right leg during their own examination a few days later, however, leaving one of the market’s top free agents in something of a state of limbo.
Phillies, Jon Duplantier Agree To Minor League Deal
The Phillies are in agreement with righty Jon Duplantier on a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invitation to big league Spring Training. Duplantier, 28, will look to get back to the majors after a year in Triple-A. He...
Big Hype Prospects: Lewis, Casas, Smith, Duran, Jameson
The Hot Stove has been turned off. Big Hype Prospects (and baseball at large) enters the coldest month. Still, we have much to discuss. Royce Lewis, 23, SS, MIN (MLB) A former first-overall pick, Lewis showed signs of breakout in 2020 but wasn’t able to take the field. He also lost his 2021 campaign. Encouragingly, he posted a .313/.405/.534 line in 153 Triple-A plate appearances last season. He also hit five home runs with 12 steals and an uncharacteristically high 11.8 percent walk rate. One of the main knocks against him as a hitter is him being overly agressive at the plate. Alas, he required surgery on his ACL and is expected to be out until next June or July. While injuries have plagued his early career, he’s still managed encouraging skill growth.
Tigers Outright Four Players
The Tigers announced that four of their players have cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. They are left-hander Zach Logue, right-hander Ángel De Jesus, catcher Mario Feliciano and infielder Andy Ibáñez. Logue and De Jesus were designated for assignment last month. The Tigers had not previously announced that either Feliciano or Ibanez had been placed on waivers. Detroit’s 40-man roster is now at 38 players.
