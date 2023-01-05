Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
Fact Check: Is Lauren Boebert Worth $41 Million?
The Colorado Republican is a polarizing figure in U.S. politics, but does she have a fortune worth tens of millions, as a Reddit post claims?
Hot mic catches CNN's Dana Bash reacting to McCarthy's victory boasts
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is seen after a meeting about avoiding a railroad worker strike with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has so far failed in his bid...
Jimmy Kimmel Has Brutal Question For Matt Gaetz As He Gripes About Kevin McCarthy
The talk show host was mocking the GOP's House speaker impasse when he went off-topic to zing the extremist lawmaker.
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
Laura Ingraham Gets Trolled By Guest Who Repeatedly Criticizes Fox News
Author Steve Almond came to discuss Damar Hamlin and football safety, but he got in the Fox News host's face instead.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Jim Jordan Speech for Kevin McCarthy Backfires
Some House Republicans used Jordan's impassioned speech for McCarthy as a reason why the GOP should choose Jordan over McCarthy for speaker of the House.
‘The View': Joy Behar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Makes Kellyanne Conway Look Like Henry Kissinger’
Lauren Boebert, one of the small group of far-right politicians who are staunchly opposing Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker, took her grievances on the situation to Fox News and Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. And after seeing the interview, “The View” host Joy Behar says Boebert makes Kellyanne Conway look like former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Marjorie Taylor Greene cracks George Santos up during Speaker of the House vote
You’ve got a friend in … MTG? Disgraced Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos was seen chortling as he sat next to far-right Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday during the House of Representative’s ninth failed attempt to elect a speaker. At one point, Greene leaned over toward Santos and covered her mouth as she muttered something to the freshman congressman-elect. Whatever Greene said caused Santos to burst out laughing — a notable moment for the lying rep who has kept a low profile since the new Congress went into session Tuesday. Santos, who is being investigated at the state, local, and federal level for...
‘Get Rid of the Video!’: Putin Crony Freaks Out in Live TV Flop Over Zelensky Clip
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky captured the world’s attention with a historic trip to Washington this week. But in the run-up to the visit, anger towards the Ukrainian president was spilling over on Russian airwaves, following months of predictions from pro-Kremlin state media that U.S. support for Ukraine would soon come to a halt.
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Tucker Carlson Can't Answer 1 Simple Question About The 2024 Election
“I’m not endorsing anybody. I have no idea what’s going to happen in the Republican primary,” Carlson said.
Lindsey Graham Claims McCarthy Needs Just 'One More' Vote Than Jeffries
Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries won the most votes during three ballots to elect the next speaker on Tuesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Good riddance’: In first act in power, Republicans remove metal detectors from House chamber
As Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday, they wasted no time in erasing one symbol of the previous era. They removed the metal detectors that stood outside the House chamber for the last two years. Just minutes before the clock struck noon, security officials arrived to haul away...
Trump and MAGA Misfits Turn on ‘Trump’s Bitch’ Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity, once the most important mouthpiece for Donald Trump, seems to be increasingly on the MAGAworld outs. And a new revelation that Hannity doesn’t buy the Big Lie isn’t helping. In a just-released deposition surrounding Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit, the Fox News star said he’d never...
Kevin McCarthy mocked by Democrat on House floor as GOP leader fights for top Republican job
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) mocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the House floor following the California Republican’s fiery floor speech slamming the omnibus spending bill, joking that it is evident that he has not locked up the votes to become the next speaker.
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Comments / 1