Salon

Hot mic catches CNN's Dana Bash reacting to McCarthy's victory boasts

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is seen after a meeting about avoiding a railroad worker strike with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has so far failed in his bid...
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Makes Kellyanne Conway Look Like Henry Kissinger’

Lauren Boebert, one of the small group of far-right politicians who are staunchly opposing Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker, took her grievances on the situation to Fox News and Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. And after seeing the interview, “The View” host Joy Behar says Boebert makes Kellyanne Conway look like former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
New York Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene cracks George Santos up during Speaker of the House vote

You’ve got a friend in … MTG?  Disgraced Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos was seen chortling as he sat next to far-right Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday during the House of Representative’s ninth failed attempt to elect a speaker.  At one point, Greene leaned over toward Santos and covered her mouth as she muttered something to the freshman congressman-elect. Whatever Greene said caused Santos to burst out laughing — a notable moment for the lying rep who has kept a low profile since the new Congress went into session Tuesday.  Santos, who is being investigated at the state, local, and federal level for...
