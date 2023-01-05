Read full article on original website
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven announces 2023 winter recreation programs
The Town of Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department kicks off its 2023 winter season with a series of new classes & programs at its various recreation centers:. Call: 631-451-6163 for more information or to register. Yoga. Yoga that meets you where you are today. The class will include standing...
greaterlongisland.com
The big Mac N’ Cheese Crawl returns to Port Jefferson this Jan. 28 – 29
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is cooking something up hot for hungry revelers at this year’s Winter...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
longisland.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
New Greek Restaurant In Carle Place Praised For 'Fresh, Tasty' Fare
A new Greek restaurant on Long Island is impressing diners less than a month after opening. Plori, located in Carle Place at 307 Old Country Road, held its grand opening in late December 2022, serving up a wide selection of lunch and dinner options inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages.
longisland.com
Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside
In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Classic Italian Cinema heads to Huntington
The Cinema Arts Centre will host a three-day celebration of Italian Cinema. In the month of January, Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre will host a celebration of Italian Cinema. The three day series will feature new restorations of several of Italian cinema’s most enduring classics: Giuseppe Tornatore’s Academy Award winning Cinema Paradiso, Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, and Bernardo Bertolucci‘s The Conformist. As well as film screenings, the series will be ornamented by a live concert from Italian vocalist Mafalda Minnozzi.
Video of Long Island Cares volunteers being rude to shoppers surfaces online
The volunteers eventually got themselves thrown off private property for their actions.
New York's 'Haunted House of Hamburgers' Celebrates Halloween All Year
Halloween lovers won't want to pass this place up.
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire
Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Plainview Crash
This story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Nassau County, was on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46.All three lanes remained closed during the crash investigation.Detai…
northforker.com
Five winter walks to take on the North Fork
Winter has arrived on the North Fork, but the cold weather doesn’t have to slow you down. Taralynn Reynolds, outreach director at Group for the East End, thinks winter is the perfect time to explore the area’s nature trails. “In the spring and summer with migratory species coming,...
yonkerstimes.com
Scott Shannon — Not gone, and definitely not forgotten
Westchester-resident Scott Shannon, the Vin Scully of disc jockeys, signed off his final morning show on WCBS-FM on Friday, December 16, after almost 40 years on New York area radio, and what a long and wondrous journey it has been. For New Yorkers of a certain age, if Dan Ingram...
Western Queens Gazette
It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)
The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
WNYT
New York Lottery announces second prize winning tickets
The New York Lottery announced Saturday that 2 winning second prize tickets for the January 6th Mega Millions drawing were sold in Manhattan and Troy. Each winning ticket is worth $1,000,000. The local winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 8 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. The winner has...
