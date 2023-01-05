ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Brookhaven announces 2023 winter recreation programs

The Town of Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department kicks off its 2023 winter season with a series of new classes & programs at its various recreation centers:. Call: 631-451-6163 for more information or to register. Yoga. Yoga that meets you where you are today. The class will include standing...
BLUE POINT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor

Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore

Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
BELLMORE, NY
longisland.com

Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside

In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
OCEANSIDE, NY
islipbulletin.net

Saying goodbye to a hero

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ISLIP, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Classic Italian Cinema heads to Huntington

The Cinema Arts Centre will host a three-day celebration of Italian Cinema. In the month of January, Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre will host a celebration of Italian Cinema. The three day series will feature new restorations of several of Italian cinema’s most enduring classics: Giuseppe Tornatore’s Academy Award winning Cinema Paradiso, Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, and Bernardo Bertolucci‘s The Conformist. As well as film screenings, the series will be ornamented by a live concert from Italian vocalist Mafalda Minnozzi.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar

Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
NORTHPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire

Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
LYNBROOK, NY
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northforker.com

Five winter walks to take on the North Fork

Winter has arrived on the North Fork, but the cold weather doesn’t have to slow you down. Taralynn Reynolds, outreach director at Group for the East End, thinks winter is the perfect time to explore the area’s nature trails. “In the spring and summer with migratory species coming,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Scott Shannon — Not gone, and definitely not forgotten

Westchester-resident Scott Shannon, the Vin Scully of disc jockeys, signed off his final morning show on WCBS-FM on Friday, December 16, after almost 40 years on New York area radio, and what a long and wondrous journey it has been. For New Yorkers of a certain age, if Dan Ingram...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)

The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
QUEENS, NY
WNYT

New York Lottery announces second prize winning tickets

The New York Lottery announced Saturday that 2 winning second prize tickets for the January 6th Mega Millions drawing were sold in Manhattan and Troy. Each winning ticket is worth $1,000,000. The local winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 8 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. The winner has...
TROY, NY

