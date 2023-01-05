Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSColorado State
Denver considers buying Stay Inn for homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Door Dash Driver 'Eats Food' from Bad Tippers in his Social Media Videos & then Trolls Commenters for Being CheapZack LoveDenver, CO
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering adHeather WillardAurora, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
Aurora woman shoots man in leg, hospitalized with minor injuries
A man was sent to the hospital late Friday night after being shot by a woman.
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate.
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company likely will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
KDVR.com
Suspected murder-suicide in Aurora
Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports. Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby...
Denver police officer saves the day when baby stopped breathing downtown
A Denver police officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon when a mother needed help for her baby, who was reportedly not breathing.It was around 1 p.m. near 17th Street and Stout Street when Zain Dada tweeted the mother was crying for someone to help her child while they were in the downtown area.Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado Officer Dore was on duty during the parade to kick off the National Western Stock Show a couple blocks away. That's when a man and his partner let him know about the mother...
Missing man found dead in Denver
DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
Motivated by King Soopers tragedy, Broomfield man sworn in as police officer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sam Dunbar was a man with a plan. He was 19 years old, living in Broomfield and studying to get his real estate license. “I was going to sell homes and make a lot of money,” Dunbar said. And then, on March 22 of...
KDVR.com
Convenience store owner killed
The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver weather: Milder temperatures helping to finally …. Abundant sunshine across Denver and the Front Range helped to start melting the snow that has been on the ground since the start of...
Man suspected of robbing two Denver area banks in 30-minute period
FBI Denver has published a press release related to a bank robber they're looking for, suspected in robbing two Denver-area banks while donning a hat with ear flaps. On January 3, at about 9:30 AM, the suspect robbed a Chase Bank location (3435 S. University Boulevard) in Englewood, Colorado before going on to rob a First Bank in Denver (2740 S. Colorado Boulevard) 30 minutes later.
Aurora police investigating apparent murder-suicide
AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Aurora Friday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle just before 3 p.m. on a report of domestic violence in progress. Police learned the mother of...
Two Colorado Men Arrested For Fentanyl Distribution
Two Colorado men were arrested for allegations of distribution and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl. According to the complaints against Santos Lopez Avalos, 22, of Denver, and Jesus Enrique Astorga-Castillo, 41, of Denver, on January 4, 2023, Denver police
KDVR.com
Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking
GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
KDVR.com
Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police
A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
More Denver women speaking out after being drugged at bars, asking for change
More women in Denver are speaking out, saying hospitals and police haven't taken their cases seriously after being drugged at Denver bars.
Boulder police identify suspect arrested in stabbing at Barnes & Noble
Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble employee after trying to steal an item on Thursday.
Denver officer suspended following arrest in Douglas County
A Denver police officer has been suspended without pay following an arrest in Douglas County on New Year's Eve, the department said Friday.
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing
DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1