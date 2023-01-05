A Denver police officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon when a mother needed help for her baby, who was reportedly not breathing.It was around 1 p.m. near 17th Street and Stout Street when Zain Dada tweeted the mother was crying for someone to help her child while they were in the downtown area.Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado Officer Dore was on duty during the parade to kick off the National Western Stock Show a couple blocks away. That's when a man and his partner let him know about the mother...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO