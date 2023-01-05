ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Suspected murder-suicide in Aurora

Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports. Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police officer saves the day when baby stopped breathing downtown

A Denver police officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon when a mother needed help for her baby, who was reportedly not breathing.It was around 1 p.m. near 17th Street and Stout Street when Zain Dada tweeted the mother was crying for someone to help her child while they were in the downtown area.Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado Officer Dore was on duty during the parade to kick off the National Western Stock Show a couple blocks away. That's when a man and his partner let him know about the mother...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Missing man found dead in Denver

DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Convenience store owner killed

The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver weather: Milder temperatures helping to finally …. Abundant sunshine across Denver and the Front Range helped to start melting the snow that has been on the ground since the start of...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man suspected of robbing two Denver area banks in 30-minute period

FBI Denver has published a press release related to a bank robber they're looking for, suspected in robbing two Denver-area banks while donning a hat with ear flaps. On January 3, at about 9:30 AM, the suspect robbed a Chase Bank location (3435 S. University Boulevard) in Englewood, Colorado before going on to rob a First Bank in Denver (2740 S. Colorado Boulevard) 30 minutes later.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police investigating apparent murder-suicide

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Aurora Friday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle just before 3 p.m. on a report of domestic violence in progress. Police learned the mother of...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
EDGEWATER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police

A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing

DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
DENVER, CO
