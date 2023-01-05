Last week Kiara Daniels was shot to death in Tallahassee, allegedly by her boyfriend. She’s the latest of at least four local domestic homicides in the past two months. Refuge House Executive Director Emily Mitchem says it was eerie how, when the Covid-19 pandemic started, calls to the hotline plummeted. Refuge House went from getting about 300 calls a month to less than 50.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO