Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are apparently working on a secret ‘Star Wars’ project as DCU fans get excited about ‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’
Given the circumstances and with all of Disney’s misfires in the past decade, Star Wars is currently doing… as well as could be expected. The sequels may have buried any chance of redemption for the Skywalker Saga, but thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the story of the galaxy far, far away remains a relevant topic. Now, according to a new report, the two tried and tested creatives are working on a secret project that could be a total game changer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
netflixjunkie.com
The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future
The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
M3GAN Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About 2023’s First Horror Movie
M3GAN opens in theaters this weekend, here’s what critics have to say about this year’s first horror movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
Polygon
The biggest new and returning TV shows coming in 2023
If you thought 2022 was a big year for TV — well, it was. But that doesn’t mean 2023 doesn’t have a whole lot to pack in on its own. Ask just about anybody and they’ll tell you that the world of television is a lot to keep up with these days. There’s a seemingly never-ending pile of new shows, returning shows, and (god help us) shows we keep meaning to catch up on, in addition to all the best movies, games, anime, and books of last year. While no one can simply give us all “more time” just willy-nilly, there are certainly ways to make 2023 the year you’re (mostly) on top of new releases.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
ComicBook
Star Trek Beyond's Sofia Boutella Comments on Jaylah's Possible Return In Sequel
Star Trek has been doing some pretty neat things on TV with projects like Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery but fans of the franchise hav desperately wanted a new film. There hasn't been a new film since 2016's Star Trek Beyond, and Paramount has been developing a sequel for quite some time, but it hasn't seemed to pan out. A bunch of the film's stars have revealed that they would love to return to the franchise, with Zoe Saldana being the most recent to provide an update on the fourth film. Now, Star Trek Beyond star Sofia Boutella has revealed that she hopes to return for a sequel. During a panel for Star Trek Beyond at Steel City Con (via Fandom Spotlite), Boutella revealed that while she doesn't know anything about a fourth film, she is willing to return as Jaylah."I would love to see her evolve with all of the guys and with everybody. I would love to go back to her. I love her a lot. I enjoyed that experience so much. I would do it in a heartbeat," Boutella continued. "I don't know if they're making a fourth one. I hear things all the time, but I don't know what's happening."
When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Will Be Available to Stream on Disney+?
Avatar: The Way of Water premiered on Dec. 16, 2022, and is currently exclusive to theaters Avatar: The Way of Water could be available to stream on Disney+ very soon. Making its way from the big screen to the online stream, the Avatar sequel is expected to hit the streamer sometime this year. Although an official announcement about the release date has yet to be announced, several predictions can be made based on the streamer's previous trends. Avatar: The Way of Water — starring Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson
Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel casting director thinks the MCU’s Young Avengers could become the next Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt
It’s difficult to imagine a time when Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt weren’t world-renowned mega-superstars and A-list actors. Before Thor (2011) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), however, both were relatively unknown. Thanks in part to Marvel’s casting director Sarah Finn, that completely changed, and thanks to her, we may be on our way to discovering the next of their kind with the MCU’s Young Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Superhero sacrilege committed after an undisputed comic book classic is branded ‘unwatchable’
Even if the tragic accident that resulted in the death of star Brandon Lee hadn’t enshrined the film in cinematic infamy, The Crow is more than good enough to endure as a longstanding cult classic based entirely on the quality of what unfolds onscreen. Next year marks the 30th...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0