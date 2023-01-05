ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU's Demercado gets to wrap up collegiate career at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU’s Emari Demercado grew up in Inglewood, California, and saw the Hollywood Park property transformed from an old race track to a multi-billion dollar development that includes SoFi Stadium. On Monday night, the running back will play his final college game less than five minutes from where he grew up when his No. 3 Horned Frogs face No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game. Demercado rushed for a career-high 150 yards in the CFP semifinal Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan. Most of those yards came after Kendre Miller’s knee injury late in the first half.
Jones leads North Texas over Middle Tennessee 56-51

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Rubin Jones had 13 points to help North Texas defeat Middle Tennessee 56-51. Tylor Perry scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Mean Green (13-3, 4-1 Conference USA). Aaron Scott added 10 points. DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (9-7, 2-3) with 13 points.
