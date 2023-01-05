ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger returns to Idaho to face four murder charges

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, returned to Idaho on Wednesday and was booked into the Latah County Jail in Moscow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8ag8_0k41J3pB00
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, returned to Idaho Wednesday after waiving extradition at a hearing in Pennsylvania. Kohberger is now booked in the Latah County Jail in Moscow. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Kohberger, 28, flew about 2,500 miles from Pennsylvania to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington state, after waiving extradition during a court hearing Tuesday.

The fixed-wing plane, which seats 11 and is operated by the Pennsylvania State Police, landed in Pullman at 6:24 p.m. PST, and was met by a convoy of police vehicles.

Kohberger, who was shackled and wearing a red jumpsuit, was transported for the short drive to Idaho's Latah County Jail, which holds up to 37 inmates.

Kohberger was a PhD student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University. He is accused in the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernoldle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in November.

Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains after authorities tracked him down. Kohberger was in his home state of Pennsylvania for the holidays, his state-appointed extradition attorney Jason LaBar told CNN . He drove home with his father and arrived in the state on Dec. 17.

A Hyundai Elantra was also removed Friday from Kohberger's house in Pennsylvania. Police in Moscow had been looking for a white Elantra as a possible piece of evidence.

According to LaBar, Kohberger has invoked his right to be silent going forward. LaBar said his client wanted to waive extradition in order to expedite his return to Idaho, where he will face four first-degree murder charges.

Kohberger is expected to be in court Thursday where he will be read his rights and the charges against him. He will also be appointed an attorney.

A probable cause affidavit is also expected to be unsealed, according to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, which will reveal more details about the murders and the investigation.



The Associated Press

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded

An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

Suspect in students' stabbing deaths in Idaho jail after extradition from Pennsylvania

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, was jailed Wednesday night in Idaho, where he is charged in the deaths. After landing in Pullman, Washington, less than 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho, he was escorted by officers from the Pennsylvania State Police plane to a waiting vehicle, which was part of the caravan of five vehicles that made the short drive across the Idaho border.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
MIX 106

New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho

"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
IDAHO STATE
KING 5

Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash

PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
PROVO, UT
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
MOSCOW, ID


