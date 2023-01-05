ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Drake secures 82-64 win over Murray State

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State 82-64. Wilkins was 6 of 10 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance,...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State faces toughest road test of the season

PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has said several times this year that it is hard to win games on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers will find out a lot about themselves over the next several days as they begin what will be their toughest road trip of the season in Iowa.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County remains focused with 13-0 start

PADUCAH, KY -- With their win over Hopkinsville on Thursday night, McCracken County moved to 13-0 on the season. The Mustangs are the final team left unbeaten in the state of Kentucky, and doing it all for first year head coach Dustin Roberts. Roberts took over the Mustangs this past...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cardinals Caravan coming to Paducah

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Paducah on Jan. 16, offering fans an opportunity to meet former and current players. Starting at 12 p.m. on Jan. 16, the Cardinals Caravan will be at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Fans will get to see current players...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local student athlete reacts to Damar Hamlin after recovering from similar incident

GREENFIELD, TN — That scary scene during Monday Night Football was very familiar to a local high school student. Back in August, Local 6 brought you the story of Greenfield High School student Blake Rodehaver. It was nearly identical to Damar Hamlin's. Now, months later, Rodehaver and his family...
wpsdlocal6.com

Local NAACP chapter hosts annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

PADUCAH — The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration with a march to the monument and a luncheon at Paducah Tilghman High School. The theme for the 2023 event is “History Has Its Eyes On You.”. The celebration begins at 9:30...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois

PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Loving young boxer mix looking for forever home

PADUCAH — The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says 6-month-old Elsa loves everyone she meets, and she's looking for a forever home. According to the shelter, Elsa is up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped upon adoption. They believe she will be a medium to large dog. Elsa's...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency

A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy