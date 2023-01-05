Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Drake secures 82-64 win over Murray State
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State 82-64. Wilkins was 6 of 10 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State faces toughest road test of the season
PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has said several times this year that it is hard to win games on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers will find out a lot about themselves over the next several days as they begin what will be their toughest road trip of the season in Iowa.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County remains focused with 13-0 start
PADUCAH, KY -- With their win over Hopkinsville on Thursday night, McCracken County moved to 13-0 on the season. The Mustangs are the final team left unbeaten in the state of Kentucky, and doing it all for first year head coach Dustin Roberts. Roberts took over the Mustangs this past...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/5 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, January 5th.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cardinals Caravan coming to Paducah
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Paducah on Jan. 16, offering fans an opportunity to meet former and current players. Starting at 12 p.m. on Jan. 16, the Cardinals Caravan will be at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Fans will get to see current players...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local student athlete reacts to Damar Hamlin after recovering from similar incident
GREENFIELD, TN — That scary scene during Monday Night Football was very familiar to a local high school student. Back in August, Local 6 brought you the story of Greenfield High School student Blake Rodehaver. It was nearly identical to Damar Hamlin's. Now, months later, Rodehaver and his family...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local NAACP chapter hosts annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration with a march to the monument and a luncheon at Paducah Tilghman High School. The theme for the 2023 event is “History Has Its Eyes On You.”. The celebration begins at 9:30...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois
PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents, business owners can be refunded for tornado recovery, rebuilding efforts
Some residents and business owners who were affected by the December 2021 tornado may be eligible for a tax refund for repairing or rebuilding back, the Lyon County judge executive said in a social media post. KRS 139.519 says a building owner in a disaster area may be refunded for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Loving young boxer mix looking for forever home
PADUCAH — The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says 6-month-old Elsa loves everyone she meets, and she's looking for a forever home. According to the shelter, Elsa is up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped upon adoption. They believe she will be a medium to large dog. Elsa's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency
A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County Schools works to treat water damage to get students back in classrooms
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Students at Central Elementary and Benton Elementary schools in Marshall County will not be back in the classroom on Monday. Frigid temperatures last month caused pipes to burst in those buildings, and repairs are taking longer than expected. Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trial date set for Benton man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
BENTON, KY — A trial date has been set for a western Kentucky man accused of assaulting two officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A jury trial for Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9. He's accused of dragging a Washington Metropolitan...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converter stolen off Illinois school bus, deputies offering reward for tip
POPE COUNTY, IL — A catalytic convertor was cut off of a Pope County school bus on Dec. 22, Sheriff Jerry Suits says, causing damage in excess of $3,200. In a Friday release about the incident, Suits says catalytic converter thefts are a "constant issue" in the region. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Emergency Management office to test outdoor warning sirens Saturday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes is reminding the community that his office will test its outdoor warning sirens Saturday afternoon. The test is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. It's a reminder aiming to keep minds at ease after the sirens...
Comments / 0