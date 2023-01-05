CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

