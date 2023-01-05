Read full article on original website
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
Vehicle crashed through ice in MN
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th 2023 at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with a snowplow was operating on a roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
Missing person: Anne Wyatt, 55, last seen Monday in Aitkin County
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a 55-year-old woman last seen on Monday.Police say Anne Wyatt has not had contact with her family or friends since Monday and does not have her cell phone.Wyatt is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. Police say she has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.Authorities are not sure of Wyatt's destination or direction of travel.The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact them at 218-927-7435.
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
3 people in hospital after early morning fire in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Driver Escapes Unhurt After Pickup Truck Falls Through The Ice On Leech Lake
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
Driver killed in collision with freight train in northeastern Minnesota
Grand Rapids Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Family’s Business
A Grand Rapids woman has been sentenced for felony theft after defrauding her family’s business. According to court documents, Lynda Gillson was convicted on one out of nine counts of felony theft on Tuesday, Dec. 27 after originally being accused of stealing more than $200,000 from Glen’s Army Navy Store in Grand Rapids.
Report: Assisted living facility neglected heel wound that caused resident's death
An assisted living facility in Baxter was found to be in noncompliance with its license after a resident died of complications caused by a mistreated wound. The Minnesota Department of Health investigated an allegation of resident neglect at Diamond Willow of Baxter, an assisted living facility, in the fall. The department subsequently found determined that the facility had been out of compliance with its license after staff had failed to properly address the resident’s wound.
Crow Wing County’s New Sheriff Talks About His Agenda for a Brand New Year
Former Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang began his first day back as Crow Wing County Sheriff on Monday after being elected to the position last November. Klang had previously served as Crow Wing Sheriff from 2003-07. “I love this job to this day. If I had to do it...
Take A Look Inside The Old Laura MacArthur Building In West Duluth
I came across a video of my old school, Laura MacArthur Elementary, and the memories came rushing back. Before we dive into my memories, let's take a little look at the history of the building. Before Denfeld High School was built in 1925, students attended what was called West Junior High.
GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire
A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy. Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Level III predatory offender moving to Virginia
Virginia police are letting the community know about a Level III predatory offender moving into the city. He’s 37-year-old Dustin Joshua Cousins. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News site here.
Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
