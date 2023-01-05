Read full article on original website
First National of Nebraska to Acquire Northland Capital Holdings
OMAHA, NE. January 5, 2023 – First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Northland Capital Holdings, including its subsidiary Northland Securities, Inc. (Northland), pending regulatory approval. Founded in 2002, Northland Securities is a capital markets firm with a...
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
Record Number of Spongy Moths (Lymantria dispar) Found During MDA Annual Detection Survey
St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced its spongy moth (L. dispar; formally gypsy moth) monitoring program caught 101,763 male moths in 2022, far surpassing the previous state record high of 71,258 moths caught in 2013. Nearly 70% of the moths collected were in traps in Minnesota’s spongy moth quarantine area of Lake and Cook counties, these counties have been quarantined since 2014.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah - A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old man and...
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on...
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
Red Lake Warriors have no trouble in Walker with 76-44 win
Red Lake Warriors have no trouble in Walker with 76-44 win.
