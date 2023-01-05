ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Democrats move quickly to codify abortion access in state law

A fast-tracked proposal to enshrine access to abortion into Minnesota law cleared its first legislative hurdle on Thursday, signaling newfound urgency on an issue that has been static for years under divided government. Abortion rights supporters and abortion opponents packed a House hearing and offered more than an hour of...
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable

Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
First National of Nebraska to Acquire Northland Capital Holdings

OMAHA, NE. January 5, 2023 – First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Northland Capital Holdings, including its subsidiary Northland Securities, Inc. (Northland), pending regulatory approval. Founded in 2002, Northland Securities is a capital markets firm with a...
Record Number of Spongy Moths (Lymantria dispar) Found During MDA Annual Detection Survey

St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced its spongy moth (L. dispar; formally gypsy moth) monitoring program caught 101,763 male moths in 2022, far surpassing the previous state record high of 71,258 moths caught in 2013. Nearly 70% of the moths collected were in traps in Minnesota’s spongy moth quarantine area of Lake and Cook counties, these counties have been quarantined since 2014.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah - A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old man and...
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on...
Lady Warriors topple Laporte Tigers 66-30 in Red Lake

Lady Warriors topple Laporte Tigers 66-30 in Red Lake. The Lady Warriors will travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akley on Friday, January 6th, travel to Pine River on January 12th and host Mahnomen on January 16th. Red Lake Lady Warriors Basketball Schedule 2022-2023: https://www.redlakenationnews.com/story/2022/10/31/sports/red-lake-lady-warriors-basketball-schedule-2022-2023/109803.html.
